SHIPSHEWANA — The Fall Crafters Fair returns to Shipshewana this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
The annual event will once again be staged inside the Expo Hall at the Michiana Event Center. More than 100 vendors will be on hand, selling a wide variety of crafts and arts. The doors open at 10 a.m. on both Thursday and Friday, and at 9 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $5 each and parking is free in the MEC lot. Children 12 and under are admitted for free.
The fair is a tribute to the crafting and old-fashioned culture visitors find in the surrounding Shipshewana community, The show features quilters, carvers, and painters. Once inside the MEC, you’ll find artisans, vintage sellers, thousands of hand-made items, personalized gifts, and much more, said Karen Flanhardt, a MEC spokesperson.
“Everything here is artesian, so the things for sale can only be handmade,” she said. “We’ve got people who make soap, woodcarvers, rug weavers, blankets, floral arrangements, and chocolates. Everything is handmade. We have people making doll clothes, painters and paintings. I can’t remember everything because we have over 100 vendors for this event, that’s a huge amount of vendors.”
This will be the 27th year for the annual event, which started in a parking lot in downtown Shipshewana. As the fair continued to grow, and draw more vendors and visitors, the fair was moved to the MEC. The show’s hours were extended to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday nights.
With the show now under the MEC’s roof, the weather is no longer an issue.
“One thing about moving the fair to the MEC is that it’s all inside now, in a temperature-controlled environment,” Flanhardt explained. “It’s all on one floor. You don’t have to walk up or down any stairs, you don’t have to worry about traveling around. It’s easy and with this many vendors and booths, you can spend a couple of days looking at things in here.”
In addition to the vendors, the fair will feature many musical acts, dance groups, and magicians to entertain guests.
The fair will feature musician Jackson Hall on Thursday, as well as magician Kevin Long, the Johnson Bentley Bank, Full Measure, and wrap up the day with the Heartland Country Cloggers.
Friday, Shipshewana native Aaron Stutzman takes the stage at 7 p.m.
Saturday is Kids Day. The doors open at 9.m. and close at 4 p.m. Saturday, the Crafters Fair features free face painting, train rides, a balloon artist, and a petting zoo.
“It’s such a fun event,” Flanhardt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.