5 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Five people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Marion E. Beezley, 39, of the 00 block of EMS West 6, North Webster, was arrested at 12:52 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Beezley was held on $3,500 bond.
Austin W. Huffman, 27, of the 800 block of South S.R. 9, LaGrange, was arrested at 9:19 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Huffman posted $2,000 bond and was released Wednesday.
Jacob L. Larkin, 27, of the 500 block of North Dolan Drive, Syracuse, was arrested at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on charges of burglary, a Level 4 felony; theft-receiving stolen auto parts, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Larkin was held without bond.
Shaylee B. Neuman, 29, of the 1900 block of Hawthorne Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:42 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Neuman was held without bond.
Raudel Nunez, 20, of the 300 block of West College Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:19 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on two warrants charging failure to appear for court. Nunez was held on $3,500 bond.
