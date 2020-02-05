Several booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Steven J. Asher, 65, of the 6000 block of Timber Lane, Churubusco, was arrested at 10:48 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Asher was held without bond.
Lesley R. Henson, 38, , of the 3400 block of North C.R. 650E, Warsaw, was arrested at 8:56 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Henson was held on $3,500 bond.
Matthew J. Kruger, 44, of the 3800 block of North Wayne Avenue, Chicago, was booked at 11:16 a.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Chance M. Sturdivant, 22, of Kendallville, was arrested at 8:58 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of theft-vehicle, a Level 6 felony. Sturdivant was held on $2,500 bond.
Devon M. Tucker, 25, of the 1600 block of North S.R. 9, Albion, was arrested at 10:33 a.m. Monday on a court order. No charging information provided. Tucker was held without bond.
Ner Zee, 24, of the 1800 block of Chartwell Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:34 p.m. Monday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license-second offense, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
