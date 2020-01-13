LAGRANGE — Everyone in LaGrange County will enjoy slightly lower tax rates this year.
Whether you tax bill actually goes down will depend on what happened with your property’s assessed value, but assuming it stayed the same or only changed a little, you may see some savings on your 2020 tax bill.
All 18 tax districts in LaGrange County experienced a rate decrease in 2020, although some changes were small enough that they’re nearly unchanged.
The smallest decrease was in Topeka at just 0.32%, but went as high as 9.29% in Bloomfield Township. Several other townships also saw decreases of a few percentage points.
Taxpayers were benefitted by a few changes.
First off, the LaGrange County government tax rate decreased about 1.5 cents per $100 value, a 4.54% decrease, that affects all taxpayers. The LaGrange County Public Library rate also dropped close to 1.5 cents, another decrease that affects the entire county.
The overall assessed value in LaGrange County was also good, up about 4.9% to $2.395 billion. Since the tax levy — the amount governments need to raise in taxes — is dividing by the assessed value of the taxing unit, strong property value growth can help reduce tax rates.
As for individual government units, the Town of LaGrange’s tax rate was up slightly, about 4 cents compared to 2019. Although the town’s rate was up, the overall tax rate for residents in the town still went down a bit due to decreases in county, library and Lakeland School Corp. rates.
In other towns, Shipshewana was down about 6 cents, Topeka was nearly unchanged and Wolcottville dropped 2.5 cents.
As for schools, Westview and Prairie Heights district tax rates were nearly unchanged, but Lakeland’s rate dropped 4.5%, a decreased of about 3 cents.
