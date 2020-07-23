LIGONIER — Although the recreation center in Kenney Park remains closed, there’s still an option to get energy out of kids this summer — and keep them cool at the same time.
The splash pad in Ligonier reopened July 4 and has been in use ever since, Park Director Travis Brimhall said.
Originally, the splash pad was planned to reopen coinciding with Indiana’s planned transition to stage five of its Back on Track plan.
However, when Gov. Eric Holcomb graduated the state to Stage 4.5 instead, Brimhall had to call an audible.
The new stage still allowed for outdoor activities to open, so he decided to keep with his plan of opening the splash pad for the season.
Opening for the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic has been different for Brimhall. The splash pad is somewhat smaller, so the number of people playing in it at once has seemed to self-regulate, he said.
“There’s probably been fewer kids than were out there last year when I took over,” Brimhall said.
And, to Brimhall, it looks like families are distancing themselves from each other at the splash pad.
“I think the public has been doing a pretty good job on the social distancing aspect of it,” he said.
The most Brimhall said he’s seen at the splash pad has been two families at once.
“It’s nothing that’s been consistent,” he said, referring to the number of people he’s seen playing.
Despite having fewer people enjoying the water, Brimhall and his staff sanitize the area every day, spraying umbrellas, tables and sensors.
Earlier during the pandemic, Brimhall said Kenney Park was full of people, but now, the same regulars have stuck around that usually use its facilities.
