KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville is hoping to see some bright ideas and creativity help to light up the night on Main Street come October.
This year, the city will host its first-ever lantern parade, a downtown march illuminated by decorative lanterns that can be made from a variety of objects available around the home.
It's one of three events hitting downtown in October as the Historic Downtown Kendallville organizations starts filling in its fall calendar.
The lantern parade is the new item on the October calendar along with two familiar events.
The Halloween Lantern Parade is scheduled for Friday, October 28th at dusk along Main Street. Line-up for the parade is at 5 p.m. at the Community Learning Center.
Lanterns can range in size from small to larger creations, using items like boxes, plastic bottles, balloons, paper creations or even umbrellas, decorated and then hooked up with lights. Lanterns can have a Halloween theme for the parade, but anything creative can fly.
In preparation for this special lighted event, lantern-making classes are being held at the CLC, area daycares and other locations to encourage participants, both young and old, to get involved.
The planning committee is looking for businesses, civic groups, classrooms, non-profits, and others to submit walking and driving entries for the parade. In addition to the classes being offered, they are also providing written instructions on how to make a variety of lanterns from different materials. For more information, please contact Tara Streb at tara@noblecountyedc.com or call 636-3800.
The lantern parade will be the first new event to hit downtown since the debut of the Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival in 2019, which became an immediate family-friendly hit. Kendallville is hoping to capture that same magic with its new downtown parade.
On top of the lantern parade, two familiar events are back downtown in October.
The Vintage Market event, which coincides with Apple Festival weekend, is back and under new leadership with a new two-day schedule.
Vintage Market will be held on both Saturday and Sunday Oct. 1 and 2 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. along Main Street. Several food and craft vendors have already signed up, with new applications coming in daily.
Registration is $75 per booth, or just $25 per booth for non-profits organizations. For questions or more information about the event, community members can contact event coordinator Carla Lowe at vintagemarketonmain@gmail.com or call 242-7588.
Then, closing out the month, Trick-or-Treat on Main Street is coming back in its normal form this year on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m.
Due to COVID-19, Kendallville ran its downtown trick-or-treat event as a drive-up in 2020 and 2021, but this year, costumed participants will go door-to-door visiting downtown merchants and picking up their Halloween loot like pre-pandemic times. Candy donations can be dropped off at City Hall. Questions about this event may be directed to Jenna Anderson at jennalanderson76@gmail.com.
Community members interested in hosting a booth at Vintage Market, submitting an entry for the Halloween Lantern Parade, or downloading lantern-making instructions may do so at kendallvillemainstreet.com/events.
