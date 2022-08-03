LAGRANGE — Dr. Traci Blaize officially assumed the role of the LaGrange School District’s interim superintendent Monday night when the school corporation’s board of trustees formally appointed her to the post.
Blaize, the former principal at Lakeland Primary School, stepped into that role last week when former Lakeland Superintendent Dr. Greg Baker submitted his resignation. Baker had been on the job for one year. The board also formally accepted Baker’s resignation at Monday’s meeting.
Blaize, a 1990 Lakeland graduate, is the first Lakeland graduate to hold the school district’s top spot. Blaize first attended Lakeland as a kindergarten student.
Just after the board voted to make Blaize its newest superintendent, several members of the audience at the school board meeting gave her a standing ovation.
Well-known and respected for her positive attitude, success driven agenda and her trademark smile, Blaize said she is grateful for the opportunity to lead Lakeland into the immediate future.
“I’m excited about this,” she said. “This is my chance to do for all of Lakeland what I’ve been able to do at the primary building.”
Blaize graduated from Butler University in 1994 where she majored in Social Studies and minored in Special Education. In 1999, she earned her Master of Education degree from Indiana Wesleyan University in Curriculum and Instruction. In 2017, she was awarded her Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership at the University of Wyoming.
Blaize started her teaching career teaching special education at East Noble from August 1994 to May 1998. She came back “home” to Lakeland High School in 1998, teaching special education for the corporation until May 2001.
In July of 2001, she was named the assistant principal of Lakeland Middle School and served in that capacity until June 2005.
She and her family then moved to Rawlins, Wyoming, where she spent 2 years as an elementary school principal, 7 years as a middle school principal, and spent one year as the corporation’s Director of Special Education.
In July of 2015, Blaize and her family returned to Indiana. She took a job as the principal of Lima-Brighton Elementary School. After the school consolidation, she was named the principal at the Lakeland Primary School. She also serves as the director of Lakeland’s preschool program. Blaize said she’ll continue in that role while working as the superintendent.
Baker had been the principal of West Noble since 2011 before taking the Lakeland superintendent’s job last July.
Brett Bateman, president of the Lakeland Board of Trustees, said Baker simply decided to move on. Bateman characterized the board’s relationship with Baker as good and added Baker was under no pressure to step down.
“We had a relationship and there was no friction,” he added.
With school about to start, Bateman said the school corporation was lucky to have Blaize, and luckier yet that she was willing to step in on short notice and fill the open position. Bateman added the board will not rush to find a permanent replacement for Baker.
“We’re going to roll with Traci in the interim position and see how things go in the next few months. We’re not going to rush into this,” Bateman said.
Blaize said she’ll bring a lot of passion to her new role.
“I know where I want Lakeland to go. I want people to look at us as one of the best school districts in the U.S.,” she said. “I think we can do great things here.”
Blaize said while her professional goal was to one day serve as the superintendent of a school district, the timing of this job was a bit unusual.
“Usually you have a month or so to get your feet wet and do some planning, but I’m not having that,” she said. So I’m jumping right in.”
The new school year is just six days away. Blaize said she and her staff are rushing to fill as many open positions as possible.
Monday night, board members also approved the employment of Robb Freeze as the assistant principal at the intermediate school, Chance Varner as the music/band teacher at the Jr./Sr. high school, Brittany Logsdon as a kindergarten teacher at the primary school, Emily Schneider as a guidance counselor at the intermediate school, Christine Downey as a second shift custodian at the primary school, Aubree Hall as the sixth-grade girls’ volleyball coach at the Jr./Sr. high school, Cindy Keuneke as the food service substitute for all buildings, Darla Robbins as the substitute custodian at all buildings, Michayle Rasbaugh as the assistant varsity boys’ tennis coach at the Jr./Sr. high school, Nickolas Benish as a part-time math teacher at the Jr./Sr. high school, Leah Fann as an art teacher at the Jr./Sr. high school, Karrie Randol as a sixth-grade teacher at the intermediate school, Taylor Miller as a kindergarten teacher at the primary school, Brenna Ransburg as a paraprofessional at the primary school, Heather Sullins as a special education teacher at the Jr./ Sr. high school, Erin Bennett as a variety cheerleading coach at the Jr./Sr. high school, and Orlando Pearson as the freshman volleyball coach at the Jr./Sr. high school.
The board also approved the transfer of Craig Pierce from assistant boys tennis coach to the job of varsity head boys tennis coach. Michael Rasbaugh transferred from his position as varsity head tennis coach to volunteer boys tennis coach. Andrew Barrand will transfer from his position as a fifth-grade teacher at the intermediate school to become the new assistant principal at the Jr./Sr. high school. Carrie Barrick has transferred from her first-grade teacher position to a job as the first-grade adjunct teaching permit teacher.
The board accepted the resignation of Amanda Waldrop as a special education paraprofessional at Wolcott Mills, the resignation of Chelsea Superczynski as the assistant principal at the Jr./Sr. high school, the resignation of Jennifer Young as the Title I Coordinator at the intermediate school, Harmony Goodman as the second shift custodian at the primary school, the resignation of Margaret Krueger as the student interventionist at the primary school, Zachary Merrifield as a second shift custodian at the Jr./Sr. high school, and Taylor Sholl as a kindergarten teacher at the primary school.
The board also approved a proposal by Ryan Yoder, the school district’s athletic director, to utilize an offer from Parkview Health to split the costs and hire a full-time strength and performance coach for the school district. Parkview will provide half of the coach’s salary as well as his benefits, while Lakeland will spend $25,000 to cover the other half of his salary.
The position will be filled by Austin Weingart, the person recommended by Parkview.
Weingart will work with all of Lakeland’s coaches to develop programs to help Lakeland students improve their performance.
Yoder said an additional benefit of having a performance coach on staff could be a reduction in student injuries. He added that preliminary research conducted at other schools shows utilizing a performance coach reduces student injuries.
