HOWE — From the first second a visitor stepped into the old gym at the former Lima Brighton Elementary School in Howe on Thursday morning, Paul Johnston was there to welcome them.
Johnston, a retired school principal, was one of five people who volunteered their time and talents working at the LaGrange County Department of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccination Center in Howe. The school’s large gym allowed the health department to set up its vaccination clinic while at the same time provided ample space to keep everyone safe.
Volunteers provide the health department with a wide variety of needed skills that keep the clinic running. Volunteers do everything from manning the laptops the clinic uses to registering patients, giving shots and wipe down chairs.
“This is actually our first day, my wife and I are both volunteering,” Johnston said, pointing to his wife who mans a computer checking people in at one of the registration tables. “I give back to the community. This work is very important. We feel that the more people we help to get vaccinated will really help curb the coronavirus. The more people who get vaccinated, the quicker we can open up.”
Johnston, who worked as an educator and administrator at several LaGrange County schools, spends most of his day wearing at least one latex glove, wiping down chairs with a sanitizing cloth. Johnston explained that no job here is unimportant.
“If I do this, it allows people who are more qualified than me to give more people their vaccine because they don’t have to do this job,” he said. “I feel that this is a necessary job. I have the time, I’ve been vaccinated, and I wanted to give my time to do what needs to be done.”
Sitting at a table on the west side of the gym, retired postal worker Jackie Hooley Hartman is checking people in at the clinic. Another first-time volunteer, Hartman works at a small table with a laptop, registering people as they arrive.
Both she and Johnston say they’ve volunteered to help because the work the health department is doing right is so important.
“I can clean, I can register people, I can do whatever it takes,” she explained. “These county health departments, they’re made up of just a handful of employees. How are you going to run a clinic that vaccinates more than 200 people a day with just a handful of people? You have to have volunteers.”
Like Johnston, Hartman said she also waited until after she had her second COVID shot before she volunteered.
“I wanted to make sure I didn’t bring anything in here,” she explained.
The volunteers play an important role in the success of the local COVID vaccination clinic.
“We couldn’t have done this without the volunteers. As overwhelming as this is, they made it possible,” said Monica Weinhold, a nurse with the LaGrange County Department of Health. “The people that are here, they are phenomenal. They jump right in and do what needs to be done. They want to be part of the solution.”
The health department has been administering the Moderna vaccine, which requires patients receive two shots, spread a month apart, to reach full efficacy. But the state said with the rollout of the new Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine, it plans to make even more local doses available.
When the vaccine first rolled out, LaGrange County was allocated only 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine a week, but the state quickly increased that number to 200. Within two weeks, the state then increased its shipment of vaccines to 300 doses, and then 800. Now that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available, the state announced plans to ship more than 1,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to LaGrange County each week. That makes the department’s need for more volunteers critical.
Volunteers aren’t just wiping down chairs and registering people, they’re also helping deliver the vaccinations.
Two Indiana Army National Guard medics have worked at the local clinic for more than a month helping administer the vaccine. And other local health care professionals are stepping up too.
Industrial nurse Marti Critchfield, who normally works at a clinic set up in a local factory, shows up on her days off to work the clinic administering shots.
“I want to be part of the solution,” she said.
Critchfield explained she had first-hand knowledge of just how serious a COVID-19 infection can be, and wants to save others from experiencing that illness.
“I had COVID,” she explained, “and I got very, very sick. I think this work is important.”
