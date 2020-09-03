KENDALLVILLE — The organizers of the Kendallville Car Show were hoping that, in a year where most events have been called off due to COVID-19, that they might have a shot at being one of the few to happen.
Unfortunately, with about a week to go before the show, it too has been canceled.
Car show organizer Stephane Langelier and Dep Hornberger announced Thursday that the show scheduled for Sept. 12 is off.
In late June when the event was before the Kendallville Board of Works looking for permission to close streets for the annual cruise-in, Langelier was optimistic that by September the situation with COVID-19 would improve.
Unfortunately, since late June, the state has been seeing many more COVID-19 cases on a daily basis. Noble County’s all-time total has more than double since those street closures were granted on June 23, then at 376 cases. In the two months since, Noble County had logged another 445 cases.
The car show had a few positives in its favor, however. First, it was outdoors, allowing plenty of spacing for exhibitors and visitors. And even as attendance has grown throughout the years, the all-afternoon festival generally doesn’t get busy to the point of having people packed into close crowds on Main Street.
In the past, the car show has drawn upward of 350 exhibitors to downtown and overflowed the available streetside space set for them.
This year’s show had hoped to add a motorcycle exhibition area on top of the usual classic cars.
City officials had also asked about the possibility of a cruise around the city’s residential areas after the show was over, so people who couldn’t make it downtown or might not want to leave to a festival due to COVID-19 could still get a look at the cars.
Downtown Kendallville has had no festivals so far this year, with the Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival and Food Truck Friday events being canceled. The city also most of the Noble County Community Fair outside of the 4-H exhibitions, both of its Bluegrass Festivals this year including one of which was normally scheduled for this weekend, and the huge Kendallville Apple Festival normally scheduled for the first weekend of October.
The annual Kid City event, while not totally canceled, was transformed into a drive-thru event where families could pick up goodie bags and activity packets to do at home as opposed to the usual big in-person event at the fairgrounds.
The next usual event up on the schedule is the annual Trick of Treat Main Street at Halloween, which, like Kid City, is being turned into a drive-through event instead of the usual format of kids going building to building.
