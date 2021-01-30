TOPEKA – Hannah Smith, PharmD, a pharmacist at Topeka Pharmacy, has been awarded the 2020 Donald L. Moore Independent Pharmacist of the Year award by the Indiana Pharmacists Alliance.
Smith a 2014 graduate of Purdue University’s College of Pharmacy, is Topeka Pharmacy’s clinical manager, director of their diabetes program and residency program coordinator. Along with her regular duties, she heads up collaborative initiatives with local providers and health networks to fill the gaps of care in the local community.
“To be worthy of an honor like this requires an individual who is not only going above and beyond in their day to day practice, but one who puts every grain of their time, effort, and passion to really drive the profession forward to make it a better environment for patients and pharmacists alike,” said Trevor Thain, President, Topeka Pharmacy. “Hannah has a superb ability to detect a need in patient care on the individual or community level. A prime example was her work with local community members to form a drug court committee.”
Smith also sits on the Experiential Learning Advisory Committee for Purdue University’s rotation program as the regional advisor not only for students, but for other pharmacist preceptors in this area. She personally precepts nearly 10 pharmacy students a year as well as a full time resident pharmacist.
“It is an absolute honor to be a member of the Pharmily (family) at Topeka Pharmacy. I have the privilege of working alongside some of the most dedicated, compassionate, forward-thinking, and resilient minds in the industry,“ Smith said. “We face challenges together, we overcome together, and we lift each other up. I’m so thankful for my team, my patients, and the greater Topeka Community. You bring joy to all my days, and it’s my honor to serve you. Thank you, thank you so very much.”
Smith resides in Goshen with her husband, Tyler.
T.E.E.M. Trading Company, Inc., founded in 1988, is a privately owned and operated company located at 101 N. Main Street, Topeka, Indiana. The business consists of 4 separate business entities, all under one roof, including Crossroads Café, Sara’s Attic, Sara’s Garden and Topeka Pharmacy.
Topeka Pharmacy is a full service pharmacy. It also offers customers health and beauty products, gifts, UPS service, medical implements and immunizations, along with diabetes and wellness education taught by an on-staff certified diabetes educator.
Topeka Pharmacy can be reached by calling 593-2252, or by visiting topekapharmacy.net.
