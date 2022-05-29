FREMONT — In a small, small, patch of sandy ground just east of Fremont, almost on Indiana’s border with Michigan, a little bit of Mother Nature’s magic is on display right now.
Badger Barrens, a 13-acre nature preserve, is in bloom right now, covered in a coat of blue, white, and purple lupines. The foot-tall plants are native to Steuben, LaGrange, and Elkhart counties. But few places in the state put on a lupine show like this place.
Tens of thousands of the lupine plants cover the small sandy prairie and turned this patch of land into an oasis of color.
“It looks like someone just covered the ground with a giant blue quilt,” said Fred Wooly, a Steuben County naturalist. “You’ve heard that great things come in small packages? That’s Badger Barrens Nature Preserve.”
Lupines once dominated the landscape here, but over time, those plants were pushed aside as farm fields took over. Wooly said he’s heard stories that less than 100 years ago — in the 1930s and 1940s — spring lupines still dominated sandy fields that dot the landscape here northeast Indiana.
But these plants aren’t here by accident. They’re here thanks to the work of Blue Heron Ministries, the Steuben County based environmental ministry of the Presbyterian Chapel of the Lake Church. Its ongoing mission is “to preserve creation and restore the land to its natural, native ecology through good and focused environmental stewardship.”
Blue Heron staff and volunteers started working on the Steuben County field in 2008. It had been a sandy, dry, farm field. While this kind of sandy soil isn’t perfect for corn and beans production, lupines love it. And once upon a time, so did the area’s last recorded badger, hence the name.
Nate Simons, BHM’s founder and executive director, his staff, and a group of volunteers, cleared away the invasive plants like shrubs, small autumn olive trees, mulberry, honeysuckle, and multiflora rose. They then reseeded the land with native plants, like short prairie grasses and lupines, collected from the seeds of small pockets of surviving plants found in LaGrange and Elkhart counties. Then they sat back and waited to see what would happen.
Today, when the lupines are in full bloom, even Simons said he could have never imagined that Badger Barrens would end up looking as beautiful as it does. Simons said even he doesn’t know of any other sandy prairie restoration project that’s turned out to be as beautiful as this one.
“This is the kind of place where lupines are supposed to grow. We just put the seed out, it germinated and spread like crazy. The place is just amazing,” he said.
Lupines are one the first wildflowers to bloom each spring, providing pollinators like bees with a reliable early source of food.
But as beautiful as lupines are, lupine blooms are short-lived. Simon said he expects the plants to start fading by the first week of June and be gone by mid-month. Still, every spring, even he is awed by the sight of tens of thousands of lupines in bloom.
“It’s such a beautiful place, oh my gosh, it really is,” Simons said.
To visit Badger Barrens, travel east on State Road 120 from Fremont. Turn north on C.R. 925E. Continue to Lane 100, Lake Anne and turn west. Proceed slowly on the gravel road to where it curves and pull safely off the road. Respect the peace and privacy of local homeowners.
To support management of Badger Barrens, please send donations and/or contact Blue Heron Ministries at 2955 West Orland Road, Angola, Indiana 46703, or visit www.blueheronministries.org .
