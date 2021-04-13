KENDALLVILLE — Final installation of 400-amp electrical service on Main Street may be occurring soon, one of the last upgrades needed as part of the city's streetscape.
Once the long-delayed cabinets are set up and final connections are made to outlets at the downtown tree grates, the city can finally plant its new trees and wrap up the streetscape.
City engineer Scott Derby said the contractor reported delivery of the cabinets could happen within the next week, with workers then taking a few days to make the final installation.
Updates to the downtown electrical service have been subjected to repeated delays dating back to last fall.
First, contractors were delayed for weeks waiting on parts for the city's new antique-themed streetlights. Those posts were originally expected to go up by Halloween, but didn't start getting installed until mid-November.
Once the lights were in, however, they weren't lit for months due to hiccups with getting juice flowing to the new lamps.
The electrical contractor was delayed first by COVID-19, but then parts delays hit as delivery of the 400-amp cabinets that will power the downtown grid stalled.
The contractor got the lights up and running in late January, running on a temporary, smaller 100-amp power supply, with the expectation that would be replaced when the 400-amp cabinets finally come in.
That still hasn't happened almost three months later, although it's reportedly close, Derby said.
The final electrical work has also delayed planting of the new trees — Frontier elms and Skyline Honeylocusts — since contractors still have to hook up the outlets that are located at each downtown tree grate.
Derby said Tuesday that the contractor has told the city it can go ahead and plant the trees and they'll work around it, but Derby indicated Kendallville will wait so that workers don't have root bulbs and dirt in their way.
Kendallville received the new trees back around November and they've been lying in wait at the street garage. Derby said the trees are being cared for and remain in good health, so they should be fine despite ongoing delays.
After the final electrical upgrades are made and trees goes in, the streetscape will be substantially complete.
Kendallville is also queued up to repave Main Street this year — that work isn't technically part of the $1.57 million project but was always planned to occur after the downtown work was done — although new asphalt may not happen until summer comes around.
Derby said Tuesday that the railroad is planning on replacing tracks in Kendallville this summer, which will involve temporary shutdowns of city crossings as they make the upgrades. The railroad is tentatively targeting June for that work.
Derby said ideally he'd like to coordinate the downtown paving work with the railroad crossing closure on Main Street, so that crews can mill the old asphalt and repave at the same time that Main Street is closed anyway for the rail upgrades.
Whether that coordination actually happens is up in the air at this point — the railroad company often changes its schedules on this type of work — but the effort means Main Street isn't likely to get its new pavement until June at the earliest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.