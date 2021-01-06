LAGRANGE — A Michigan man, who allegedly led police on a short vehicle chase following an attempt by police to cite him for a minor traffic violation, wound up running away from officers and hiding under a pile of clothes inside LaGrange apartment.
The incident, according to a report issued Monday by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, happened on Monday, Dec. 28, at about 10:15 p.m.
According to the report, deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop on a black Dodge Durango driven by Gunnar Clark, 21, of the 200 block of Kosmerick Road, Coldwater, Michigan. The report said Clark fled from police, driving down Central Avenue and then turning off onto Mountain Street. From there, he pulled his SUV into the parking lot of the Mountain Street apartments, and took off on foot. Police pursued him.
Clark then allegedly entered an apartment occupied by an acquaintance of his, and then hid inside a closet under a pile of clothes. Officers were able to locate that apartment because of “screaming and yelling” coming from that apartment the report said. They then managed to take Clark into custody without further incident.
Clark was transport to the LaGrange County Jail where he was charged with resisting police with a moving vehicle, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
