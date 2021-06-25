Hudson girl heading to talent competition
HUDSON — Maisyn Strawn, 4, has been chosen to attend the ARTS Showcase in Orlando, Florida, with Charmaine Models & Talent, from June 29 to July 4.
Strawn is the daughter of Jenni and Chad Strawn of Hudson.
Maisyn Strawn has been attending classes at Charmaine in Fort Wayne since last fall.
The ARTS Showcase is a family-oriented event, offering substantial exposure to top industry professionals and agents from Hollywood, Atlanta, New York City, Miami, Chicago and many more cities.
Competition categories will include fashion runway modeling, swimsuit modeling, photography modeling, creative runway, fashion runway theme and television commercials.
The ARTS also offers meet-and-greet sessions with agents, castings and industry professionals.
Pork burger sale benefits disabled veterans
KENDALLVILLE — Disabled American Veterans Chapter 43, Corunna, will have a Forget-Me-Not pork burger sale Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m., at the intersection of U.S. 6 and S.R. 3 North.
A pork burger, chips and water is $6 while supplies last. Donations for veterans will also be accepted.
The rain date for the sale is July 10.
Preschool opens registration
KENDALLVILLE — Faith Preschool is accepting registrations for the 2021-22 school year for children who are ages 3 to 5 by Sept. 1. The preschool is located in Faith United Methodist Church, 411 Harding St.
Registration is open during regular office hours at the church on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.
An open house will be held Monday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m. at the church. Call the church at 347-2616 for more information.
