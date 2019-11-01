2 booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Two people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Erika E. Eby, 41, of the 700 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was booked at 3:29 p.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Johnny L. Squier III, 18, of the 7200 block of South C.R. 800W, Hudson, was arrested at 9:19 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of operating with a schedule I or II controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, a Class B misdemeanor. Squier was held on $3,500 bond.
