ALBION — A Noble County jury convicted a Wolcottville man Feb. 17 of four felonies — including gun and burglary charges — relating to a crime-filled day in August 2020.
On Monday, Richard J. Nagel, 47, learned his fate.
Noble County Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer sentenced Nagel to 12 years in prison on a total of four felony charges. Kramer further ordered Nagel to serve an additional 20 years in prison for being a habitual offender.
The 32-year combined sentence was the maximum allowed by Indiana law.
According to a state website, Nagel had been sentenced to the Indiana Department of Corrections a total of six different times prior to this week’s case. Those six sentences were imposed by four different counties in Indiana from 1997-2016.
The jury had found Nagel guilty following a three-day trial in February in Noble Circuit Court of burglary, a Level 4 felony; unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony; and two counts of auto theft, a Level 6 felony.
Kramer sentenced Nagel to 12 years on each of the top Level 4 felony charges and 2 1/2 years on each of the auto theft counts.
He ordered those sentences to be served concurrently, with a total of 12 years of incarceration.
A Level 4 felony carries a sentencing range of 2-12 years in prison.
A Level 6 felony carries a sentencing range of six months to 2 1/2 years in prison.
After the verdict was read at his February trial, Nagel also was designated a habitual criminal offender, which could have added anywhere from 6-20 years to the sentence. Kramer sentenced Nagel to the maximum.
Noble County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Leslie Haynes and Deputy Prosector Megan Packer prosecuted the case.
Nagel’s 32-years will begin after he completes a 2-year sentence imposed in Noble Superior Court in 2022 and another LaGrange County case.
According to court documents, a man called the Noble County Sheriff’s Department at 12:08 a.m. on Aug. 26, 2020, saying his vehicle was in the process of being stolen. The car was being driven through a cornfield near Lovette Street in Wolcottville.
Noble County deputies Grant Moser and Tanner Lock responded to that location and found the tracks in the cornfield. The deputies found the vehicle crashed into a tree.
At 1:07 a.m., a second victim reported that a handgun had been stolen from a vehicle parked on Leroy Street in Wolcottville, approximately 528 feet from where the original victim’s vehicle was stolen.
Detective Lt. Shawn Dunafin arrived on the scene at approximately 9:20 a.m. and received information that a Glock handgun had been found by the original victim’s employees near where the vehicle had crashed into a tree. Dunafin later confirmed that the gun found at the crash site was the gun reported stolen by the second victim.
As Dunafin was walking back to the crash location on foot, Noble County dispatchers were advising officers of a burglary in the 1300 block of East Northport Road, approximately eight-10ths of a mile from where the first victim’s vehicle had crashed.
Deputies at the Northport Road crime scene discovered a screen on the bathroom window of the residence had been cut. Two sets of keys were taken from the residence, including keys to a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, which was missing from the front yard.
At approximately 6 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2020, Rome City Marshal Paul Hoffman and Deputy Marshal Dustin Fike located a vehicle matching the description of the Silverado. Officers lost sight of the vehicle for a moment, and the driver ran away on foot, abandoning the Silverado at the intersection of Front and Harriman streets.
A caller reported that the man who had been seen driving the Silverado with police behind it had run through his yard and asked for a ride. The caller declined, and the suspect ran east in yards between Front Street and Washington Street.
Fike was advised that the fleeing man had run into the residence at 255 Front Street. The man at that address said that Nagel had entered without his permission. Officers took Nagel into custody.
Officers located several items in the abandoned Silverado, including credit cards with Nagel’s name imprinted on them.
Nagel’s lengthy criminal history began with a felony theft conviction in 1994 in Noble County.
According to a state website, Nagel has been an inmate at the Indiana Department of Corrections after:
• being sentenced to four years on a Class C felony charge of intimidation in Steuben County on July 25, 1997;
• being sentenced to 11 years on a Class C felony charge of a handgun violation and a Class B felony charge of criminal confinement n Vigo County on Dec. 19, 2001;
• being sentenced to three years on a Class D felony charge of domestic battery in Noble County on June 11, 2010;
• being sentenced to three years on a Class D felony charge of intimidation in Noble County on Dec. 19, 2013;
• being sentenced to 7 1/2 years on a Class D felony charge of criminal confinement in Steuben County on Feb. 9, 2015; and
• being sentenced to six months on a theft/receiving stolen auto parts Class D felony charge in LaGrange County on Feb. 15, 2016.
