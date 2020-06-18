Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Antonio A. Brown, 24, of the 1200 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:46 a.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Brown was held on $2,500 bond.
Cassandra E. Cantrell, 42, of the 9200 block of East Backwater Road, North Webster, was arrested at 1:16 p.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia. Cantrell was held on $2,500 bond.
Kriston F. Chandler, 37, homeless, was arrested at 8:52 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony; and strangulation, a Level 6 felony. Chandler was held on $2,500 bond.
Jessica L. Davis, 34, of the 900 block of Earnest Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 2:26 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Davis was held without bond.
Joseph M. Fazzaro, 23, of the 600 block of Fry Street, Fort Wayne , was arrested at 2:23 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Fazzaro was held without bond.
Richard J. Ginder, 512, of the 400 block of Haley Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:03 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Ginder was held on $2,500 bond.
Braxten R. Randol, 22, of the 800 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Randol was held without bond.
