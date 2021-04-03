LAGRANGE — Beth Sherman, executive director of the LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce, announced Thursday that she plans to retire by the end of this year.
Sherman made a formal announced of her retirement at a meeting of the Chamber’s Board of Directors.
Known for owning the biggest pair of scissors in the county, Sherman is a fixture around the county at ribbon-cutting ceremonies for new businesses.
A member of the chamber for 15 years, Sherman has spent the last 12 years working as its executive director. In her time at the helm, she has watched the chamber’s membership role grow by leaps and bounds, more than doubling.
Back in 2006, Sherman had just stepped away from a job as a salesperson for a local radio station when she learned the chamber was hiring a new assistant.
“My daughter-in-law sent me a text saying the Chamber was hiring and it sounded like something I would enjoy,” Sherman recalled. “So, I went down and applied for it, and got the job.”
One of the first jobs she was assigned was to help recruit new members. Sherman said it was a task she was well suited for.
“I know a lot of people,” she explained.
Sherman added that working as the executive director for the local branch of the Chamber never really seemed like a job to her.
“I never woke up in the morning not wanting to go to work. I believed in what the Chamber could do for business, and how if we all pulled together, I knew what we could accomplish,” she said.
One of the big roles the Chamber performs, Sherman explained, the top one is to be an advocate for its members. In addition, she sought to create events sponsored by the Chamber to help bring its members together, allowing them to network and grow to know one another.
“The first phone call I took when I started was from a Chamber member looking for a sign company,” she recalled. “He asked if we could recommend a Fort Wayne sign company. And I said to him ‘Why do you want to use a Fort Wayne sign company when we have two sign companies in LaGrange County?’ And he said ‘We do?’ That’s when a light bulb went off for me. Back then, no one really knew who was here doing business. That’s what made me decide to grow the chamber and to help those businesses find each other. We made it about businesses helping other businesses. When businesses thrive, the community thrives.”
Part of a prominent Howe farm family, Sherman says she’ll still stay close to business handling the farm’s books.
Sherman grew the Chamber’s profile through social media, email blasts, and events. Under her leadership, the Chamber has hosted a wide variety of events, some created to help members get to know other members like the Chamber’s annual member’s showcase, and other events created just to let members have a little fun.
One event Sherman is incredibly proud of is the chamber’s annual Power of the Purse and Wallet program, an event the Chamber uses to raise money to help community organizations. A fashion show, a dinner, and a fundraiser all rolled up into one night, Sherman admitted it’s one of her favorite nights of the year and an event she hopes will continue to flourish for years to come.
Local business owners purchase new purses and wallets for the show and donate those items to the chamber. Those items are then auctioned off to the highest bidder, and the proceeds raised by the auction go to fund programs such as Blessing in a Backpack and Boomerang Backpack. Those programs feed school children on weekends and over holidays when school is not in session. The programs are operated at all three LaGrange County school districts.
The Chamber also hosts monthly luncheons that feature a variety of different guest speakers. Sherman said her goal was always to find guest speakers that bring timely, relevant, and educational information to Chamber members.
“We try to have speakers people will enjoy. We want them to cover topics that are both educational and entertaining for everyone,” she said.
Back when Sherman first started at the chamber, those monthly meetings tended to average about 10 to 12 people. Now, most chamber events, like the luncheons, average more than 90 people in attendance. Chamber membership now stands at more than 400 businesses, up from the 146 members in 2006 when Sherman first started.
Asked to recall a favorite memory in her time at the Chamber, Sherman said it would be impossible, that she has too many fond memories of her time at the helm of the local organization.
“It was never like a job to me,” she said. “Never once did I not want to get out of bed. Every day is a new day at the chamber and you never knew what it was going to bring.
Sherman said this is the perfect time for her to retire.
“I think it’s time for me to bow out, and someone else to take it to the next level,” she said. “We are in a good spot and in good shape.”
