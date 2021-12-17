KENDALLVILLE — The long-vacant Relaxation Station is no more.
On Wednesday, the white and black sign bolted onto the front of 101 N. Main St. was removed, the first step of what's planned to be many to turn the long-empty building at the northwest corner of Main and Mitchell streets from vacant to vibrant.
New owner Carla Lowe also got an exciting surprise when the shabby sign was finally pulled off, uncovering the Citizens National Bank name etched into the stone above the door.
Lowe, who already owns Carla's 5 Bucks Antiques and Such at 128 S. Main St., is moving forward with fixing up the building and hoping that someday it will become part of a new brewpub, a concept people around town have been seeking without success for years.
The plan wouldn't be necessarily to brew beer in downtown, but instead serve as more of a distribution point for local breweries around the Midwest. The pub would ideally start with a small kitchen with a few in-house items on the menu, with the possibility of growing to a full kitchen sometime in the future.
"We might make some stuff in house but not have a full-fledged kitchen," she said, at least to start.
Lowe said she's hope the brewpub could also host food trucks to provide customers with an option to eat, which is a model that many local wineries follow when hosting weekend events where the majority of food options are driven in as opposed to be prepared on site.
Ideally Lowe would also like to obtain the former Rudy's Bar and Grill located adjacent to her new building and combine the storefronts and renovate the second floors for rentals, possibly for short-term bookings through providers like Airbnb.
Lowe closed on the building in November, purchasing it from previous owner James Wood, who had owned it since November 2003. The building has 1,600 square feet on each of its floors, ground, second story and basement, according to county property records.
Most of that time — maybe all of that time — the building stood empty, Lowe said, straining to think of the last time it was occupied, guessing that it's been close to 20 years.
While many buildings have turned over owners over the years, the Relaxation Station was one of those prominent structures downtown that just never moved, until now.
Lowe said despite it's long history of sitting empty, the building isn't in too terrible shape.
"It's really not horrible," she said.
The exterior needs work, of course, with Lowe stating that she was going to put it in the queue for part of the city's $2 million PreservINg Main Street facade grant. If selected as part of the project, the building owners pay a 15% match to access 85% of the cost of work in grant dollars.
The building needs its brick facade repaired and Lowe said she hopes to restore — not replace — the building's windows.
Inside, the situation isn't too bad either, she said.
"Inside, I've seen a lot worse," she said. "It'll need flooring and we'll tear out some cubicles."
Lowe also plans to remove a drop ceiling that was installed, which will reveal the original metal ceiling still present underneath.
The building also has some unique features that you won't find in most downtown buildings, because 101 N. Main St. was used as a bank. The building still has a bank vault inside as well as two jail cells down in the basement, located underneath the vault, she said.
Citizens National Bank was short-lived in Kendallville, operating from 1924 to 1932 during The Great Depression when many people pulled their money out of banks amid financial crashes.
But despite that bank being out of service for nearly 90 years now, many of its original fingerprints are still on the building and could be restored.
City leaders were excited to see the old Relaxation Station finally get a new owner and a new lease on life.
"We are excited and intrigued by what the new owners will do with a historic building that needs love. We would also like to think the $2 million preservation grant helped make her decision. I do believe it’s been empty since I’ve been in office," said Mayor Suzanne Handshoe, who has been mayor since 2004.
Kristen Johnson, who leads the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce and the city's downtown organization Experience the Heart of Kendallville and was just this week hired as the city's first Main Street manager effective January, also hailed the new development of the long-empty building.
"We are so excited to see people reinvesting in the downtown and seeing the potential that is here for business," Johnson said. "Main Street has never looked better. This PreservINg Main Street grant has definitely helped us to attract new investors, and I have no doubt there are more great changes yet to come."
