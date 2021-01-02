Several booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Billie J. Childress, 38, of the 2100 block of East Markle Road, Huntington, was arrested at 1:43 p.m. Wednesday by Wolcottville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Childress was held on $2,500 bond.
Robin G. Cornell, 25, of the 500 block of Dot Street, Milford, Ohio, was arrested at 6:02 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Cornell was held without bond.
Tabitha S. Stacy, 34, of the 100 block of Second Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 6:13 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Stacy was held without bond.
Aaron L. Traxler, 32, of the 300 block of West Albion Road, Albion, was arrested at 10 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of intimidation, a Level 5 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia with a prior conviction for that offense, a Class A misdemeanor. Traxler was held on $2,500 bond.
Andrew R. Storck, 29, of the 2700 block of Stonecrock Road, Huntertown, was arrested at 9:07 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating with a schedule I or II controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor. Storcik was held without bond.
