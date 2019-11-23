ALBION — Five-year-old Violet Spencer snacked on a cookie and grapes while sitting on a bench in the hallway of the Noble County Courthouse Friday afternoon.
She was waiting for mom and dad Jessi and Josh Spencer to come out of the courtroom with her new little sister, four-month-old Felicity Spencer, whom the family just adopted.
When Jessi came out with Felicity, Violet jumped up and walked to her, greeting Felicity by lightly touching her and softly saying, “Hi, baby.”
“She loves being a big sister,” Jessi said.
The Spencers weren’t the only ones to walk away with a new addition. That afternoon was adoption day for Noble County, a day before National Adoption Day on Saturday.
Although adoptions happen year-round, this is a day to highlight the importance of opening one’s home to kids in need.
“There’s definitely a need,” Josh said. “It’s all about finding the right person in the right situation, and you don’t want to rush into it lightly.”
The Spencers, who are from Fort Wayne, always considered adoption since they were engaged, and through working with Gateway Woods in Allen County, they worked through the process of adopting, Jessi said.
That process, which can sometimes take a while, ended Friday for the Spencers and other families. They walked into a courtroom adorned with red tables, cookies, balloons and a photo booth.
After the adoption, moms, dads and kids put green thumbprints on a photo of a tree, now their family tree, and were sent home with a frame to proudly display it in.
Parents sat before Judge Michael Kramer and answered questions from their attorney — things like if they understood the responsibility of a child, if they work and how long they have been married.
The attorney also asked any siblings who were old enough to talk what they thought of their new family.
Violet said she wanted to build a fort with her new little sister.
Another family, this time from Kendallville, adopted two daughters at the same time earlier in the afternoon.
Gary and Hilda Likes also ran through questions from the attorney, and when it came time for their girls Mekeila, 9, and Mechellene, 7, to talk, they were a little too shy to say much in front of Judge Kramer.
The girls were already a part of Hilda’s blood family, and she and her husband said they knew they could give them the stable home and love they needed.
They encouraged anyone who is thinking about adoption to seriously inquire, since it’s so needed for kids in unstable families or housing.
“You need to adopt to give them love, give the children love and family,” Hilda said. “There’s a lot of children waiting.”
The couple also said you don’t have to be an expert in child welfare or rich to adopt — after all, it cost them less than $1,000 from start to finish, and they began the process simply by walking into the courthouse and asking for help.
And now, since the girls have been living with the Likes, Gary has taken on a new role.
“I’m Mr. Mom,” he said, noting that he picks up the kids from school while Hilda is at work.
The day is uplifting not just for families, but for attorneys, as well. Jacob Atz, who worked with some clients adopting kids that day, said adoption day does a great thing in making the community aware of the importance of adoption.
“Today is just about bringing awareness, generally, to those kids who need stable families,” Atz said.
And, he pointed out, everyone benefits on adoption day.
“Every adoption that I work with is a rewarding experience,” Atz said.
