ALBION — Noble County's annual tax sale netted more than $387,000 in delinquent taxes, with all but 16 propreties more than 18 months overdue being redeemed either by the owner paying it off or by being sold at the tax sale.
Noble County Treasuer Shelley Mawhorter reported that 137 parcels that were more than 18 months overdue on their taxes were paid in full, resulting in the county collecting $387,299.23 in total.
Properties head to the annual tax sale if the owners have missed three consecutive due dates. The auction, held annually in October in Noble County, offers tax liens to buyers on delinquent properties that aren't redeemed. The buyers pay the overdue amount in full in exchange for a new lien, which they can then pursue the property's titled owner to repay.
Tax liens are an investment opportunity for tax sale buyers, who earn a percentage return if the owner pays off the lien. If not, after a year's time the lienholder can petition the court for a tax deed, which then confers title and ownership of the property to them.
At this year's sale on Tuesday, Oct. 19, only 52 of the more than 100 parcels originally eligible for the tax sale made the auction list, with all but 16 of those being purchased by bidders.
“Tax sales are a necessary function of county government. It is only fair to the people who pay their property taxes every year to pursue those that do not pay,” Mawhorter said.
For the 16 properties that didn't sell — most them repeats on the annual listing and generally plots of land that have no functional use or have unpaid amounts well exceeding the land's value, therefore generating no interest from buyers — the Noble County Commissioners receive a tax certificate.
Commissioners can choose to sell those tax certificates at any price or even give them away to an interested party willing to take ownership of the property and get it back on the tax rolls in the future.
As many of the unsold properties have appeared year after year and commissioners have held certificates for them in the past and haven't been able to get rid of them, it's possible several or even all of those properties might be back on the sale again next year.
“It is our ultimate goal to return these properties to the tax rolls as quickly and efficiently as possible. Property owners by people that pay their property taxes ensure our local government services are fully funded,” Noble County Auditor Tonya Marks said in a release following this year's sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.