Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
The following people were booked Wednesday as part of a special warrants sweep executed by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, Wolcottville Police Department, Kendallville Police Department, Avilla Police Department and the Ligonier Police Department:
• Harrison R. Addis, 24, of the 700 block of Richmond Street, Kendallville, on a warrant charging three counts of sexual misconduct with a minor. Addis was held without bond.
• Austin K. Adkins, 29, of the 2100 block of East C.R. 175N, Albion, on a warrant charging failure to register as a sex offender. Adkins was held without bond.
• Alexus E. Collins, 22, of the 300 block of West Railroad Street, Albion, on a warrant charging domestic battery. Collins was held on $2,500 bond.
• Jeffery L. Cramer, 59, of the 2500 block of Kammerer Road, Kendallville, on a warrant charging invasion of privacy. Cramer was held on $2,500 bond.
• Ricky Duchaine Jr., 42, of the 300 block of North Jefferson Street, Cromwell, on a warrant charging theft.
• Lisa A. Jordan, 51, of the 3200 block of East C.R. 100N, Albion, on a warrant charging possession of meth. Jordan was held without bond.
• Terry L. Minier, 44, of the 100 block of Wright Street, Ligonier, on a warrant charging two counts of non-support of a dependent. Minier was held on $450 cash bond.
• Timothy A. Musser, 30, of the 600 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, on a warrant charging two counts of failure to register as a sex or violent offender. Musser was held without bond.
• Scott A. Muzzillo, 35, of the 5700 block of East C.R. 900N, Kendallville, on a warrant charging failure to register as a sex or violent offender. Muzzillo was held without bond.
• Raudel Nunez, 21, of the 300 block of West College Street, Ligonier, on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of possession of cocaine. Nunez was held without bond.
• Bronson L. Rowe, 39, of the 200 block of East Gertrude Street, Kendallville, on a warrant charging possession of methamphetamine. Rowe was held on $2,500 bond.
• Dalton J. Sheets, 23, of the 300 block of North Orange Street, Albion, on a warrant charging burglary. Sheets was held without bond.
Timothy W. Hicks, 43, of the 200 block of Aspen Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:46 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Hicks was held without bond.
Elecia M. Jacobs, 23, of the 700 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was arrested 12:43 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Jacobs was held on $2,500 bond.
Harmon L. Jones Jr., 49, of the 4400 block of South U.S. 33, Albion, was arrested at 5:48 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
John L. Maners, 21, of the 300 block of North Orange Street, Albion, was arrested at 9:05 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Maners was held without bond.
Mayra C. Martinez, 35, of the 1300 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:17 p.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Martinez was released on her own recognizance.
Harlan R. McDaniels, 65, of the 100 block of Drake Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:52 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. McDaniels was held on $2,500 bond.
Richard C. Young, 37, of the 600 block of North Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 8:52 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Young was held without bond.
