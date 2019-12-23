LAGRANGE- Graduating LaGrange County high school seniors who are looking for ways to support a college or technical school education have numerous opportunities available through their local community foundation.
The LaGrange County Community Foundation is offering 48 one-time and several renewable scholarships to graduating students who are planning to pursue a full-time education at a college, university, technical or trade school.
Students may apply online at lccf.net. The deadline to apply is Monday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m.
Scholarship opportunities vary according to career fields, current high school, college, sports and academic performance. Applicants should read the criteria carefully, as each scholarship is unique. Scholarship awards range from $400 to $2,000.
Eligibility Requirements
• Must be a graduating senior from a LaGrange County high school, private or homeschool. Past graduates and nontraditional students with a GED are eligible for select scholarships.
• Must be planning to attend an accredited two-or four-year college, university or trade school.
• Must be a U.S. citizen.
Scholarship awards can only be used for tax-exempt college expenses, such as tuition, books and required fees. Scholarships cannot be used for housing, board or transportation.
21st Century Scholars are not eligible to apply for general scholarships through the LaGrange County Community Foundation.
Offered for the first time in 2020 is the Russell Hepler Telecommunications Scholarship and the Allread-Rife Family Scholarship. The Russell Hepler Telecommunications scholarship was established to benefit a Prairie Heights student pursuing an education in telecommunication studies.
The Allread-Rife Family Scholarship supports a graduating senior from Lakeland, Westview or Prairie Heights planning to study teaching or nursing.
A full list of scholarships and their criteria are available at lccf.net/availablescholarships. Scholarship questions should be directed to Scholarship Manager, Laurie Sherck at lsherck@lccf.net, or by calling 463-4363.
