LIGONIER — Housing in Ligonier has continued to be in high demand and developers can’t build them fast enough.
Ligonier is making serious efforts to help address its housing shortage by building out a subdivision which will have up to 60 new houses when filled.
The Park Meadow subdivision is making fast progress with construction as nearly 25 houses have been completed so far. There are currently four homes being constructed in section three of the development.
Homes in the subdivision cost about $200,000, but some can be customized up to as high as $400,000.
The community is on 24 acres of land and is planned to be the site of nearly 60 single family homes to help address the city’s housing shortage.
Granite Ridge Builders, the developer building the Park Meadow subdivision, is moving quickly to get homes built and put on the market as soon as possible.
“There’s no supply out there, consequently, and there’s a need in Ligonier,” said Lonnie Norris, vice president of sales at Granite Ridge Builders.
Norris said the city has many new job opportunities and this new subdivision is helping people who want to not just work in but also live in Ligonier.
“If they can live in that area and not have to drive in and out of it every day, that’s a win-win. Ligonier has some nice amenities and a nice park that we’re building across the street from,” he said.
The houses completed already have been able to sell extraordinarily quick. Earle Franklin, Ligonier’s building and zoning administrator, said the first homes completed in the subdivision were sold within a short time period last year when the housing market boomed during the pandemic.
The city is continuing to see its housing inventory sell quickly.
Park Meadow began construction in September 2019 and is projected to be completed within the next few years.
Most people moving into the subdivision are younger families looking for a starter home and having a place to raise a family.
Granite Ridge has seen some difficulties in getting building materials into the site recently due to the nationwide shortage.
Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel said the developer has been working as quick as they can to get the houses built and the need for housing in Ligonier remains very high.
“They (Granite Ridge) are optimistic that this will continue,” Fisel said.
The city hopes to continue expanding the number of housing available to help address the regional shortage. Fisel said she’s heard from other developers who have expressed interest in building new housing subdivisions.
Another effort the city is making to address the housing shortage is rezoning an open piece of land south of U.S. 6. Ligonier plans to split up the land to allow industrial, commercial and residential properties to come in, with about half of the 120 acres devoted to home building.
“We just got that annexed. We’re trying to get the word out to people about it,” she said.
She hopes the new housing areas built in the future will be affordable. When Fisel meets with developers, she has emphasized to them about having houses built that younger people can afford.
“While the new homes being built in Park Meadow are nice, the asking prices for them are quite high,” she said. “I would really like to see some nice apartments and starter homes go up.”
Fisel argued that when she has conversations with developers about affordable housing, what they consider “affordable” and what she considers it are often two different things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.