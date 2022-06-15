SHIPSHEWANA — This year, the road to being named the best livestock auctioneer in America ran straight through Shipshewana.
The Livestock Marketing Association held its 58th annual 2022 Livestock Auctioneer World Championship competition Saturday in Shipshewana. The competition put 31 contestants from around North America through their paces at an actual livestock auction at the Shipshewana Livestock Auction barn. One by one, each contestant got just ten minutes to take a seat behind the arena’s microphone to sell cattle to buyers as a group of judges watched and scored each auctioneer’s performance.
In the end, it was Dunlap Iowa’s own Will Epperly who earned the title World Livestock Auctioneer Champion.
Saturday’s contest was just one part of the Shipshewana Livestock Auction’s 100th birthday celebration that’s going on this year. The discussion about bringing the world championship competition to Shipshewana started several years early, said Lora Gates, marketing director for Shipshewana Trade Place, the parent company for the auction.
Livestock auctioneers from around the county and Canada earned their way into the competition by qualifying in regional events earlier this year.
“We host three different qualifying events across the nation to gather the 31 contestants that are competing here this week,” said Natalie Ayers, Communications and Strategic Media Coordinator for the LMA.
In addition to winning a cash prize, Epperly won a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado wrapped with the LMA logo. He’s going to need that truck to travel the county as an advocate of the LMA at various livestock auctions and other events.
“Basically, what the world champion livestock auctioneer does is they travel across the nation as a representative of the association,” Ayers said.
The contest celebrates the important role livestock auctioneers play in the Ag industry. Auctioneers help by discovering the true value of what those animals are worth, Ayers explained. They also have to be able to quickly identify buyers in the seats and figure out what class or type of cattle their interested in.
“Honestly, auctioneering is a skill that not everyone can do. And it was really nice to have 31 of the best of the best here to see who would become the next 2022 world livestock auctioneer champion.”
Ayers said each auctioneer was judged not only on his chant but how clearly he could be understood in a packed arena. Judges also scored competitors on their ability to quickly find and work with potential buyers during a sale. Ayers added that livestock auctioneers play an important role in the nation’s ag economy.
“There are 34 million head of cattle in livestock auctions every year. And so, while being an auctioneer sounds like fun, it’s an important job,” she said. “An auctioneer makes sure those buyers and sellers are getting a good price for those animals.”
Epperly called winning the 2022 championship an honor.
“It was such a powerful moment,” he said. “I thought to myself, ‘this can’t be real,’ and the emotions that came over me were a flood. It was joy, excitement, and nervousness for the year to come, but I hope to represent everyone and the Livestock Marketing Association very well.”
As the new champion, Epperly will spend the next year traveling the country, sharing his auctioneering skills with other livestock auction markets, and acting as a spokesperson on behalf of the livestock marketing industry and LMA.
“I look forward to meeting new people, getting to travel the country, getting to see different markets and how they run around the United States,” Epperly said. “The greatest part of it is the opportunity to represent them and the industry we serve.”
This was Epperly’s 12th year competing at a WLAC-affiliated event. He earned his spot to compete in this year’s competition by winning Runner-Up honors at LMA’s 2022 Midwestern Qualifying event.
Kristen Parman, LMA vice president of membership services said she was glad the LMA sponsored the competition.
“LMA is proud to sponsor an event that brings together North America’s top livestock auctioneers in a competition that showcases professionalism and promotes the auction method of selling livestock,” she said.
Justin Dodson of Welch, Oklahoma, earned Reserve Champion honors, and Jacob Massey from Petersburg, Tenn., was named Runner-Up Champion.
The LMA represents more than 800 different markets and market owners across the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.