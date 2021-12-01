ALBION — Especially early, Wisconsin-bound star Connor Essegian was just too much for Hamilton Tuesday night in boys basketball.
Then again, so was Aiden Dreibelbis.
And Ryan Schroeder.
And Conner Lemmon.
You get the point.
The Class 2A No. 1-ranked Cougars outscored the Marines 34-0 in the second quarter on their way to a 76-10 victory Tuesday night.
Essegian, who early in the game knocked down a three-pointer to become the school’s all-time leader in scoring in basketball — boys and girls — led the way with 33 points. He now has 1,773 career points.
Essegian passed the 1,741 points of 2019 graduate and current Ball State guard Sydney Freeman. He is third in Noble County scoring history, and also passed the 1,746 points of 2002 West Noble graduate Jessica Ramey on Tuesday.
Lemmon and Schroeder each scored 11. Dreibelbis added 10.
“We have a good team,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said, “an offensively skilled team.”
The Cougars flexed their muscles early and often against Hamilton.
All four of the above mentioned Cougars had outscored the Marines individually by halftime, led by Essegian who had 24 after two quarters.
After he felt his team rushed its shots in a season opening win at Fort Wayne Canterbury, Bodey wanted his team to work on reversing the ball and not settling for quick shots. He also said he wanted his Cougars to be businesslike and professional.
Central Noble was all that and more.
Hamilton got a three-pointer by Miller Dawson to draw Hamilton to within 22-7 after one period.
Things got even more out of hand quickly from there.
Dreibelbis scored to make it 24-7, then Essegian threw down one of his three dunks in the second quarter to make it 26-7. Schroeder followed with a bucket, then Lemmon hit a three-pointer and it was 31-7 with 6:08 left in the period.
Central Noble scored 20 points in the first 3:39 of the second stanza.
By halftime, the score was 56-7.
In the opening two periods, Hamilton was 3-for-7 from the floor but had 28 turnovers. Central Noble was 22-for-40 from the floor and had five miscues through the first half.
After Miller’s three-pointer to end the first quarter, Hamilton did not score again until there was 2:20 left in the third.
Miller and Ryan Cool each scored five for the Marines.
The entire second half was played under Mercy Rule conditions with a running clock.
The Cougars were without the services of senor Logan Gard and sophomore Jackson Andrews, who each sat out the game with minor injuries. Bodey said he hoped both would be back for Friday’s conference game vs. Angola in Albion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.