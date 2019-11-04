LAGRANGE — A LaGrange man is in custody after he allegedly attempted to rob a downtown LaGrange convenience store with a knife Sunday night.
According to a report released by the LaGrange Police Department, someone at the LaGrange Marathon station, 419 S. Detroit St., reported an armed robbery in progress at 9:21 p.m. Sunday. The called told police a male armed with a knife was attempting to rob the gas station and had reportedly threatened to harm the store staff. That man was later identified as Steven Aguilar, 22, of the 500 block of North Walnut Street, LaGrange.
According to the report, the first officers on the scene attempted several times to calm Aguilar but he refused to comply with police orders. The report then said Aguilar starting throwing merchandise from the store at the police offices, including a screwdriver.
The report then said police responded to Aguilar’s threat by deploying a Taser and pepper spray that successfully knocked Aguilar to the ground. Once he was subdued, the officer handcuffed Aguilar and transported him to the LaGrange County Jail.
Agular was charged with armed robbery, a Level 3 felony, three counts of battery to a law enforcement officer, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor, disorderly conduct, a Level 6 felony, and criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor.
Assisting the LaGrange police with the arrest were officers from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s office, the Wolcottville and Shipshewana police departments, the Indiana State Police and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
