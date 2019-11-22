Three booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Three people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
James W. Bolen, 45, of the 2700 block of South Lima Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:06 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a probation violation. Bolen was held without bond.
Jason C. Graf, 49, of the 700 block of Weber Road, Albion, was arrested at 6 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Graf was held on $4,500 bond.
Thomas T. Jennings III, 25, of the 00 block of Lux Street, Logansport, was arrested at 3:41 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Jennings also was held on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Jennings was held on $4,500 bond.
