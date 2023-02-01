LAGRANGE — An apartment project that will bring 35 new two-bedroom senior apartments to LaGrange is well under construction and expected to be open later this summer.
Keller Development, a Fort Wayne firm, is building Claire Gardens, a new 35-unit two-bedroom apartment complex on the grounds of the former Nelson Chevrolet lot in south LaGrange. The complex is now weather-tight, and construction crews have shifted their attention to the work needed on the building’s interior.
Danielle Biberstine, a senior development specialist for Keller, said the project is moving forward as planned and expects the management arm of Keller Development will start offering leases to qualified seniors by mid-summer.
“We seem to be on schedule and should be open in mid-August,” she said.
Biberstine said the multimillion-dollar project has already garnered a lot of interest in a housing market experts said is desperate for new units.
“We what we call an information list, a mailing list. We have 80 people on that list,” she explained. “Probably a month before we open, we’ll send people information on how to see those units and tell them when the opening day will be.”
Biberstine added that the apartments will be made available to tenants on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Keller Development has created nearly 50 similar projects to the LaGrange complex across the state. And because of the strong interest shown in the LaGrange project now under construction, Biberstine said Keller Development is already interested in building a second apartment complex in the area.
“We’d love to do another one,” Biberstine said. “We’re just looking for the right place and the right opportunity. We’ve done 47 projects,” she said. “We’ve done 43 of them by ourselves and partnered with not-for-profit organizations on the others.”
The apartments are considered “low to moderate affordable housing” and in addition to being over the age of 55, tenants must meet specific income requirements to live at the property. Those requirements include having an income of less than or equal to 80% of the median income for LaGrange County. Biberstine said that means that in order to qualify for an apartment a person can make no more than $44,480 a year, and a couple no more than $50,880.
The complex features all two-bedroom units. Biberstine said research shows residents prefer two-bedroom apartments.
Mark Eagleson, the LaGrange town manager said, like the rest of LaGrange County, LaGrange suffers a housing shortage, and this project not only will provide needed apartments for seniors but could help free up some existing housing that would be made available to young families if seniors opt to downsize and move into the apartments.
“This is a real win for LaGrange,” he added.
Keller officials and LaGrange town officials worked together for over three years to get the project off the ground. The new senior apartment complex has a price tag of over $7 million. The project officially started last fall after Keller Development learned it had finally been approved for a 10-year $660,000 tax credit by the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. Biberstine said that tax credit was a crucial part of putting together a workable financial package.
Once Keller Development completes the construction of the new complex, a Keller property management company will step in and manage the new complex.
“We have an in-house management company. It’s really a sister company to Keller Development,” Biberstine explained. “We develop, build, manage and own.”
Keller is a family-operated company located in Fort Wayne now in its third generation of ownership by the Keller family.
