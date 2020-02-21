Drained by the cold? Wishing to see the sun on long, gray, cloudy winter days? Worn out by 4:30 p.m. sunsets?
If winter has you feeling depressed, you're not alone, as a recent data analysis by healthrends.com ranked Indiana as the No. 3 state for seasonal depression.
Let's face it, winter in the Hoosier state stinks and Indiana's reputation for yo-yoing weather can wear on your mental state, not to mention your sinuses.
The ranking was compiled by studying Google search data for the term "seasonal depression," and then ranking the 50 states by the prevalance of the search.
Indiana ranked in at No. 3 behind most-depressed state Vermont and mountainous coal country in West Virginia at No. 2.
Overall, the Midwest probably ranks as the most depressing region, with Indiana at No. 3, Michigan at No. 5, Minnesota at No. 7 and Illinois at No. 10.
The west coast, Southwest, South and Southeast were better in the rankings, suggesting that warmer temperatures and no snow equate to a less depressing outlook.
The National Institute of Mental Health describe seasonal affective disorder as "a type of depression that comes and goes with the seasons, typically starting in the late fall and early winter and going away during the spring and summer."
Symptoms include feeling sluggish and disinterested in activities as well as daytime sleepiness, overeating and potentially the increase in thoughts of death and suicide in severe depressive cases.
