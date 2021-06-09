LAGRANGE — The LaGrange Town Board approved a proposal to raise water rates by as much as $8 after no one attended a public hearing on Monday.
The water rate increase will, on average, cost a consumer of 4,000 gallons of water, an average monthly amount, about $38.86, up from $28.86.
The increase, town officials say, is needed to keep up with the costs associated with providing fresh clean water. The increase also will help LaGrange pay for a new water plant.
Board members first approved the rate increase at their regular meeting in May. They also scheduled Monday night’s public hearing at that meeting. The fee hike was recommended by a consultant LaGrange hired to study its water rates.
The fees LaGrange charges its customers is still well within state averages for a town LaGrange’s size, said Mark Eagleson, the LaGrange town manager.
“There are some places that charge a little more, a few that charge a little less. We’re about in the middle of just about everything around us,” he said. “We pretty competitive with anyone of equal size.”
The board members also signed documents needed to secure a state loan of more than $7 million. That money will be used to build a new water plant.
LaGrange’s current water plant was constructed in 1930 and is out of date. The board members approved a bid by a Fort Wayne contractor to build the new water plant at their May meeting.
With the financing now in place, construction on that project is expected to start next month
“It’s just time to build a new water plant,” Eagleson said.
Several people around town have complained to town board members that LaGrange is only raising its water rates to pay for the new LaGrange Park Splash Pad that opened at the town park earlier this month. Board member Carolyn Glick said nothing could be farther from the truth.
“We needed a new water treatment plant because we had a really old one that hasn’t been updated in years,” she explained. “That is something the town had been working on for years before the Splash Pad was even talked about. Rates are not going up because of the Splash Pad.”
