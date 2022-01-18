LAGRANGE — When you’re a small county parks department heading into one of the biggest and busiest events on your calendar for the entire year, it’s good to have friends.
As crews for the LaGrange County Parks and Recreation Department start tapping the maple trees at the Maple Woods Nature Center to collect hundreds, thousands of gallons of sap to be turned into syrup, the Friends of LaGrange County Parks are there to help in any way they can.
The syrup, destined for the tables at the department’s annual Maple Syrup Days festival- which is once again slated for March — the Friends will be ready to do whatever is needed. From taking tickets to dishing out pancakes and cleaning up tables, that’s what they do, said Friends of the LaGrange County Parks President Kathy Hopper.
Founded in 2013, the Friends have become a valuable asset to the parks department, said LaGrange County Parks Board member Julia Wolheter.
“I think they’re very, very important,” she said.
Perhaps, one of the most important of the many roles the Friends of the LaGrange County Parks play is using its status as a not-for-profit organization to apply for grants and other additional monies that will be used for parks department projects. Because the parks department is overseen by the county, it is sometimes unable to apply for various grants that were created to do some of the projects the parks department does, like land restoration.
“Sometimes when we are looking for a grant, or looking for money, they can be our go-between,” Wolheter explained. “Yes, they’re a very good group.”
When it was founded, Hopper said it took about a year for the Friends group to draft its bylaws and stand on its own two feet.
Hopper said the local system of parks has played a large role in her life, and she was more than happy to join the Friends organization when it was first created.
“I’ve always loved the parks, and I was very involved with parks programs when my kids were growing up,” Hopper said. “Once they were out of the house, I still wanted to stay involved, and I when to the initial meeting and it sounded like something I’d love to do, and I’ve been with them ever since.”
Wolheter said the group donates a lot of its time to help the parks department out, however those members can.
“They really do volunteer a lot of their time,” she explained.
Hopper said her group just wants to help.
“We love to help out where ever we can. We have a couple of our own events we put on, sometimes with the parks department’s help, sometimes without.
Hopper and Wolheter said the Friends organization has helped secure about $250,000 in money that was used to help purchase parks department property or help pay projects to restore lands under the parks department’s care.
In addition, the Friends hold their own events to raise funds.
One of those events, the Sap Run, typically happens each year about a week before the annual Maple Syrup Days Festival.
“It’s a 5K fun run or a one-mile walk,” she explained.
The Sap Run is one of the few fun runs in the area that has to sometimes contend with cold weather.
“Sometimes, it’s really cold that week, but lately, we’ve had fairly decent weather,” Hopper said.
Hopper said the fun run doesn’t leave the group with deep pockets. Instead, it’s just another way for members to enjoy the county’s park system.
“What money the organization makes always goes to helping the parks department. We do it more for fun than anything,” she added.
The Friends of the LaGrange County Parks are in looking for people interested in joining. The cost of a membership is $10. For anyone interested, the easiest way to join is to first contact the organization by going to its Facebook page.
“Or they can contact me directly by reaching out to me at my email address, moose_and_squirrel@hotmail,” said Hopper.
