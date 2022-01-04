Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Jane M. Armes, 59, of the 300 block of South Hickory Street, Albion, was arrested at 8:39 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of false informing/reporting, a Class B misdemeanor. Armes was released on her own recognizance.
Rodney E. Bolin, 53, of the 600 block of West South Street, Albion, was arrested at 5:58 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 5 felony. Bolin was held without bond.
Jessica Castaneda, 20, of the 200 block of Green Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 7:02 p.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor. Castaneda was held on $3,500 bond.
Nicholas A. Coslet, 28, of the 2900 block of West Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:19 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Devin A. Jamison, 19, of the 28800 block of Driftwood Drive, Elkhart, was booked at 9:11 a.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Elias Salazar, 30, of the 400 bloc of McLean Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 3:04 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a Level 3 felony. Salazar was held without bond.
Carl R. Smith Sr., 40, of the 900 block of East C.R. 650S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 9:39 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Smith was held on $2,500 bond.
Janay B. Yates, 49, of the 400 block of South Seventh Street, Albion, was arrested at 9:56 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. Yates was released on her own recognizance.
Tony Day, 53, of the 600 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested at 8:17 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on charges of stalking violations, a Level 5 felony; and two counts of intimidation, a Level 6 felony; and invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. Day was held without bond.
Nathan R. Harter, 33, of the 500 block of Front Street, Rome City, was arrested at 2:01 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Harter was held on $1,500 bond.
Joshua L. Mault, 36, of the 900 block of Madison Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:01 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Mault was held on $2,500 bond.
Michael W. Sturdivant, 45, of the 1500 block of Fairview Run, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:38 a.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, Sturdivant was held on $2,500 bond.
Jason R. Fields, 40, of the 100 block of East Wayne Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:03 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; and a warrant for which no charging information was provided. Fields was held on $2,500 cash bond.
Robert J. Smith, 38, of the 2600 block of North Old S.R. 3, Avilla, was arrested at 11:54 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 4 felony; domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe, a Level 6 felony an possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Smith was held without bond.
Jerry L. Cole, 21, of the 2700 block of West Washington Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:07 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of placement of 911 calls prohibited, a Class A misdemeanor. Cole was released on his own recognizance.
Faith Ferguson, 45, of the 1000 block of Sunnyside Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:32 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of theft, a Class A misdemeanor; criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; and manufacture paraphernalia, a Class B misdemeanor. Ferguson was released on her own recognizance.
Katie M. Hope, 29, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:07 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension with 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Hope was released on her own recognizance.
Steven R. Larkey, 60, of the 4200 block of South C.R. 00EW, LaGrange, was arrested at 6:06 p.m. Friday by Wolcottville police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Larkey was held on $2,500 bond.
Kirkland E. McNamara, 22, of the 500 block of Mercer Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:42 a.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on chargers of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. McNamara was held on $2,500 bond.
Kyle L. Ratliff, 24, of the 300 block of West Wind Trail, Avilla, was arrested at 2:10 a.m. Saturday by Wolcottivlle police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicate with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Ratliff was held on $2,500 bond.
Briana N. Ballinger, 25, of the 600 block of Circle Drive, Albion, was arrested at 4:29 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of theft and theft-shoplifting. Ballinger was held without bond.
Daniel Conner, 37, of the 400 block of Lillian Street, Avilla, was arrested at 1:07 a.m. Sunday by Avilla police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. Conner was held without bond.
Ryan D. House, 18, of the 1200 block of Apollo Drive, Angola, was arrested at 3:26 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. House was held on $2,500 bond.
Curtis C. Kerr, 52, of the 600 block of Clyde Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:54 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe, a Level 6 felony. Kerr was also held on a warrant. Kerr was held on $2,500 bond.
Brooke L. McKenney, 29, of the 7700 block of East C.R. 200N, Avilla, was arrested at 5:57 p.m. Saturday by the Indiana State Police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 4 felony. McKenney was held without bond.
Andrew R. Rubalcaba, 23, of the 5600 block of Old Dover Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:22 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Rubalcaba was held on $1,000 bond.
Kimberley J. Watkins, 35, of the 8800 block of West C.R. 225S, Kimmell, was arrested at 3:52 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class B misdemeanor. Watkins was released on her own recognizance.
