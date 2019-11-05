KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville residents, it’s your time to vote.
Polls open at 6 a.m. today and close at 6 p.m., with three contests on the fall ballot for city races.
Kendallville is the only community voting today, as there are no contested races in any of the other cities and towns in Noble County, nor any of the towns in LaGrange County for this municipal election year.
Voting will take place at Kendallville’s most well-known and popular vote center, Bridgeway Church, at 210 Brian’s Place. That will be the only polling site for this fall’s general election.
A total of 5,940 voters are eligible to cast ballots in today’s election. As of the close of early voting on Monday afternoon, about 400 voters had already voted early.
Anyone living outside of the city limits of Kendallville is not eligible to vote this fall and will be turned away from polls.
Eligible voters will need to have been registered to vote prior to Oct. 1 and will need to present a photo ID at the polls.
Turnout in municipal election years is usually the lowest of any election cycle. Only 9.3% of voters cast ballots in this spring’s primary. In the 2015 general election, 19.7% voted, but that only included one Cromwell, one Wolcottville race and an East Noble referendum question.
Voters in Kendallville will be deciding three races today — mayor, city council at-large and city council District 3.
In the mayor’s race, Republican incumbent Suzanne Handshoe is trying for her fifth term in office. She’s being challenged by former downtown business owner and former Economic Improvement District president Tim Schlotter, a Democrat.
On the council side, incumbent Republican Regan Ford is seeking his fourth term as the council’s at-large candidate, which represents all of the city, and is being challenged by Democrat Tony Mark.
In the race for the 3rd District — which covers the area roughly between Wayne Street, Riley Street, Iddings Street and Allen Chapel Road east of Bixler Lake — incumbent Republican Amy Ballard is going after her first full term again Democrat Sachiko Janek.
At a debate hosted by The News Sun on Oct. 9, the candidates from the two parties had two different focuses for the biggest issue facing Kendallville over the next four years. The three Republicans highlighted housing as the biggest challenge facing the city right now, while the three Democrats said the city needs to focus on quality-of-life, entertainment and dining establishments to creative more interest in the city.
Unopposed candidates on the ballot this fall for Kendallville — all Republicans — include Katie Ritchie, clerk-treasurer; Jim Dazey, city council District 1; Steve Clouse, city council District 2; and Corey Boese, city council District 4.
