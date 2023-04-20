Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Clyde F. Barkey, 55, of the 400 block of Smith Street, Ligonier, was booked at 8:44 a.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Salvador Hernandez, 18, of the 2600 block of Winter Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Hernandez was held on $2,500 bond.
Jonathan M. Ritchie, 26, of the 2400 block of East C.R. 850N, Rome City, was arrested at 12:16 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Ritchie was held without bond.
Brittany S. Sierra, 31, of the 1200 block of Daily Drive, New Haven, was arrested at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Elaine F. Smith, 40, of the 300 block of North C.R. 900E, Pierceton, was arrested at 1:35 p.m. by Noble County police relating to a court order. No charging information provided. Smith was held on $2,500 bond.
