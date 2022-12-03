LAGRANGE — After 28 years working as the LaGrange County Ag Extension Education, Steve Engleking is retiring at the end of this month.
Engleking came to LaGrange County and the extension service after spending more than a decade teaching ag at Indiana high schools. Over the course of his 28-year extension service career, the highlight has been getting to know the people of northeast Indiana.
My highlight is counting the people, the friendships, and the relationships I’ve developed over the years with the folks in this community. Those are the things that I will go to my grave with,” Engleking said. “And then of course there are some things we were able to accomplish.”
Some of those accomplishments are life-changing.
When Engleking first arrived in LaGrange County in 1995, seven people were killed that year in LaGrange County farm accidents, all of them Amish, five of them children.
Engleking said he knew he had to do something to address the problem.
“We had safety issues to address and we had success. We created some good education programs, raised safety awareness and farm safety awareness, and then watched as that transitioned over to the Amish community,” he said.
Not bad for a guy who said he felt like a fish out of water when he first arrived in LaGrange County. For starters, Engleking had never worked with the Amish before and knew little about the Amish culture.
“I was a high school vocational agriculture teacher for 16 and a half years. I started teaching in the fall in the summer of 1978,” he said. “I’d never interacted with the Amish before. I was like a fish out of water. I asked myself ‘What do I do? How do I interact with these people?’ I didn’t want to step on anyone’s toes. I didn’t want to do things that they might perceive as being insensitive to their culture, so I got in contact with a fellow extension service educator in Ohio that was home to a large Amish settlement and I struck up a conversation and friendship with him. That helped me a lot. I learned don’t be afraid to ask questions. Don’t be afraid to want to know more.”
Thinking he couldn’t be the only ag educator facing these kinds of challenges, Engleking started working to create a series of conferences aimed at helping others working in diverse communities.
“I saw the need to do something for others like me, and so in 1998 I co-hosted a conference in Shipshewana, a national conference about engaging with Amish communities,” he explained. “We then parlayed into two more conferences in the next six, seven years, one in Polk County, Ohio, and the third one in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. We had about 90 people from across the country come in as far away as Kansas, New York, and Pennsylvania, looking for better information about how to better engage with Amish committees. And I had come up to me after those conferences and say to me this is the best conference we’ve ever attended.”
Engleking called working in northeast Indiana an ag educators dream, working in a very diverse ag landscape.
“This county is second to none in the state and second to none to many rural counties across the country in farm diversity. When we look at traditional agriculture, the agricultural diversity here is amazing. We have organic farms, small farm agriculture, produce production maple syrup production, and honey production just to name a few,” he said. “There are a number of incredibly diverse agricultural enterprises in this county.
The extension service’s roots go back to agricultural clubs and societies, which sprang up after the American Revolution in the early 1800s. A federal act formalized the extension service in 1914, creating a USDA partnership with land-grant universities, and charging them with a mission to research and provide education in agriculture, and address rural, agricultural issues.
Engleking said working for Purdue University as an ag educator allowed him to see and do things that would have never been possible otherwise.
“I had the chance to travel to Ukraine, to Costa Rica, I went to Columbia. I found in all of those trips — they were agriculturally oriented trips intended to allow us to interact with farmers in those countries — that farmers, no matter where you are in the world, are farmers, that there’s a brotherhood that exists, farmer to farmer.
Engleking said the resources that Purdue put at his fingertips were nothing short of amazing.
“The job never got boring. There was always something new. I had many more resources and opportunities through extension than I ever would have had in the classroom,” he added.
Once he retires, Engleking plans to spend his time exploring the county, traveling with his wife.
“We want to travel,” he explained. “I want to see some things and stuff we haven’t had the chance to do. We’ve got a travel trailer, and I want to see some of the national parks.”
Those plans include a trip to the Grand Canyon, and a tour of the parks and federal lands in Utah. Engleking said he also wants to spend more time with his family.
“We have a new grandson, he’s six months old, and we want to get to spend more time with him,” he said.
Engleking said he expects it will take a few months before Purdue appoints a new ad educator to take over his job. In the meantime, he said anyone with questions can reach out to extension service educators in Noble, Steuben, and Elkhart counties for answers.
“People can still call the office here and then they will send them on to neighboring ag educators to get some answers,” he said.
The extension service will be hosting an open house at the LaGrange County Fairgrounds in the Community Building on Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., honoring Engleking and his 28 years of service to the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.