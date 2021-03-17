Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Tuesday, March 9, through Monday, March 15, according to jail records.
Thomas Ritchie, 56, of the 10000 block of Eagle Island Road, Rome City, was arrested Tuesday, March 9, by Wolcottville police on charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.15%. Ritchie posted bond and was released Tuesday.
Trey Mathews, 26, of the 5100 block of Hallon Road, Mendon, Michigan, was arrested Wednesday, March 10, by LaGrange County police on four warrants. No charging information provided.
Tim Hanselman, 48, of the 10400 block of East C.R. 350S, LaGrange, was arrested Wednesday, March 10, by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated-controlled substance.
Brian Clark, 59, of the 8900 block of East C.R. 430S, Wolcottville, was arrested Thursday, March 11 by Wolcottville police on charges of being a habitual traffic law violator-lifetime and identity deception. Clark posted bond and was released Thursday.
Leonardo Amaro-Mendoza, 28, of the 1200 block of Lillie Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested Thursday, March 11 by Topeka police on a charge of operating without ever having received a license.
Fabrico Hernandez-Olivorio, 24, of the 4600 block of North C.R. 100E, Howe, was arrested Thursday, March 11 by LaGrange County police on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating without ever having received a license.
Dwight Mullins, 59, of the 8800 block of West C.R. 750N, Shipshewana, was booked Friday, March 12 to serve a sentence relating to a probation violation.
Charley Ellis, 30, of the 500 block West County Line Road, Wolcottville, was arrested Friday, March 12 by Wolcottville police on a warrant charging nonsupport of a dependent child.
Nicki Bell, 35, of the 10100 block of Harder Road, Three Rivers, Michigan, was arrested Friday by Wolcottville police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court.
Bronson Rowe, 39, of the 200 block of Gertrude Street, Kendallville, was arrested Sunday by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug and possession of paraphernalia. Rowe posted bond and was released Sunday.
Elon Rowe, 37, of the 200 block of Gertrude Street, Kendallville, was arrested Sunday by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of a legend drug, identity deception, possession of marijuana and resisting law enforcement.
Zachariah Johnson, 27, of the 8600 block of S.R. 327, Angola, was booked Sunday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of leaving the scene of an accident. 9
