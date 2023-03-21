LAGRANGE — Lakeland High School Senior Raeghan Johnson is getting a full ride to college for being a good person.
Johnson learned about a month ago she was awarded a Bepko Scholarship from Indiana University/Purdue University Indianapolis.
As a Bepko Scholar, the university will provide Johnson with four years of undergraduate tuition, cover any related fees, and provide her books for her undergraduate studies at IUPUI. In addition, she also receives two years of on-campus housing, her meal plan, and an opportunity to attend graduate or professional school as a Bepko Fellow, where she’ll receive $5,000 per year for up four years for her post-baccalaureate studies. The scholarship is awarded to 20 students annually.
Johnson said she only learned she’d been awarded the prestigious scholarship about a month ago.
“I’ve been over the moon about it,” she said. “It still feels a little surreal.”
Ironically, Johnson, an excellent student, won the scholarship not because of good grades, but because she’s a good person. She earned the Bepko Scholarship because of her community service work. Even she admits she was surprised to learn her work volunteering would have this big of an impact on her life.
“I never thought I would get a scholarship because of my community service. I thought I might get a scholarship because of my grades because I get good grades, but I never thought it would because of my community service,” Johnson explained.
Johnson is no slouch in the classroom, either. She currently ranks 8th in her class with a GPA of over 4.0. Her school life is very directed and geared toward her goal of being a medical professional. She spends her morning at the Impact Institute in Kendallville taking healthcare-related classes. Currently, she’s enrolled in a medical terminology class. She also works and is certified as a certified nursing assistant.
Johnson, the daughter of Tricia Gormala and Dion Johnson, said she’s always enjoyed school, and was taught if she studied hard she could make a difference.
Getting this scholarship wasn’t simple. First, she had to be admitted into IUPUI’s Honors College. Then, in addition to submitting a copy of her academic resume, Johnson had to write an essay about her commitment to volunteering. After being named a finalist, she then had to travel to Indianapolis for an interview with a member of the university.
She wants to study nursing, with the ultimate goal of being a nurse practitioner.
In addition to school, she working now, as well as studying healthcare at the Impact Institute. But despite her busy schedule, she always managed to find time to devote to community service projects.
It’s a habit, she said, that started early in her life. Johnson first started volunteering her time as an elementary school student at the former Parkside Elementary School, now Lakeland Primary. While there, she served school ambassador in elementary school where she helped other students with school. Those students also volunteered to visit residents at local nursing homes as well as rake leaves for senior homeowners. She continued volunteering her time in middle school and continued throughout her high school career.
Johnson said it can be difficult to carefully manage her time, but she tries to find a way to volunteer as much as possible.
“I just kind of make this work. I’ll just move things around until it fits,” she explained. “Like Sunday, I’m volunteering at Maple Syrup Days. Sometimes I do have to say no to things, but I always try to find a way to say yes.”
Jason Schackow, Lakeland Jr./Sr. High School principal, said Johnson is not only a great representative of the school but of LaGrange County.
“She’s active year-round in sports, and extracurricular activities while being at the top of her class academically,” he said. “Most people can get caught up in that constant personal improvement, but it takes a special person to look at the community and pursue making it better a priority. Raeghan is the kind of person that does just that, not looking at the world that isn’t and complaining, but rather looking at what is around her and asking how can I make this better? My hope would be that others will see the rewards Raeghan is getting from living this way and that helps to shape behavior for the positive as well.”
