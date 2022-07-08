KENDALLVILLE — It's fair week again.
After two years impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Noble County Community Fair hasn't bounced back to pre-2020 size, but this year's fair will test out some new concepts, including a condensed 4-H schedule.
Fair organizers have previously announced that carnival rides will be absent in 2022 — the board wasn't able to lock in an entertainment group — but 4-H shows and judging, fair food, grandstand events and other fun will all make their typical return and give attendees a week full of fun and activities.
One of the biggest changes this year is a condensed 4-H schedule, with project judging and animal shows running more tightly than in past years.
While previously static projects would get get judged on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and with animal check-in taking place over the weekend — with the first shows even running that Sunday night — this year's 4-H schedule has been pushed back into the week.
The annual round-robin premier showmanship event, which has been on Thursday evening for years, is now on Sunday, while the annual auction, which is usually on Friday, is now on Monday, July 18.
The 4-H events have not so much been compressed as shifted to a different time in the week.
This year's grandstand lineup includes truck pulls on Wednesday, farmer Olympics on Thursday, rodeo on Friday and concluding with the demolition derby on Saturday as usual.
Here's a look at this year's schedule:
Today
9 a.m. — Harness racing
Tuesday, July 12
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Livestock check-in
8:30-11 a.m. — Open class registration
3:30-6 p.m. — Floral Hall bake sale
Wednesday, July 13
Ladies Day
9 a.m. — 4-H Rabbit Show
9 a.m. — 4-H Horse and Pony Halter/Showmanship
9 a.m. — Bake-a-Rama items accepted
9 a.m. — 4-H Silent Auction opens
9:30 a.m. — Guest speaker Jim King of Heritage Honey at Floral Hall
10 a.m. — Merchant Building opens
10:45 a.m. — Guest speaker, "Quick and easy recipes when time and ingredients are limited"
11:45 a.m. — Bake Walk (25 cents per walk)
Noon — 4-H Dairy Show
Noon — Ladies Activities in the activities pavilion
1 p.m. — Bake-a-Rama auction
4 p.m. — 4-H Sheep Show
5 p.m. — 4-H Alpaca Costume Show
6 p.m. — Little Miss and Mister Contest at the activities pavilion
7 p.m. — KC Dance Company at the activities pavilion
7 p.m. — Truck pulls, grandstand
8 p.m. — JD 3 Trio Band
Thursday, July 14
Senior Citizen Day
9 a.m. — 4-H Horse and Pony Western English show
9 a.m. — Senior euchre at the activities pavilion
10 a.m. — 4-H Dairy Feeder/Dairy Steer Show
10 a.m. — Merchant Building opens
1 p.m. — Senior bingo at the activities pavilion
4 p.m. — Karaoke and DJ music
5 p.m. — 4-H Exhibition Poultry Show
5 p.m. — Pizza Eating Contest at the activities pavilion
6 p.m. — KC Dance Company at the activities pavilion
6 p.m. — Antique Tractor Pulls
7 p.m. — Farmer Olympics, grandstand
8 p.m. — The Fords at the activities pavilion
Friday, July 19
Rodeo Day
9 a.m. — 4-H Swine Show
9 a.m. — 4-H Alpaca Show
9 a.m. — 4-H Draft Horse Show
10 a.m. — Merchant Building opens
2 p.m. — 4-H Horse and Pony Speed Show
4 p.m. — 4-H Commercial Poultry Show
4 p.m. — Karaoke and DJ music
6 p.m. — KC Dance Company
7 p.m. — Bulls and Barrels Rodeo, grandstand
8 p.m. — Jon Ness at the activities pavilion
Saturday, July 16
Kids Day
8 a.m. — 4-H Dairy Goat Show
9 a.m. — 4-H Beef Show
9 a.m. — ATV Rodeo
9 a.m. — 4-H Draft Horse Show
10 a.m. — Merchant Building opens
10 a.m. — Kids activities at the activities pavilion
1 p.m. — Bingo at the activities pavilion
2 p.m. — 4-H Pet Show
2 p.m. — 4-H Horse and Pony Speed Show
2 p.m. — KC Dance Company
4 p.m. — 4-H Cat Show
4 p.m. — Pedal pull registration, activities pavilion
5 p.m. — 4-H Meat/Pygmy Goat Show
5 p.m. — Pedal pulls at the activities pavilion
7 p.m. — Demolition Derby, grandstand
Sunday, July 17
8-10 a.m. — Freewill donation pancake breakfast at the activities pavilion
10 a.m. — Merchant Building opens
10 a.m. — Church service at the activities pavilion
1 p.m. — 4-H Horse and Pony Fun Show
1 p.m. — KC Dance Company
2 p.m. — 4-H Premier Showmanship Round Robin
2-8 p.m. — Open class projects released
3 p.m. — Static projects released
5 p.m. — Animal projects released following round robin completion
Monday, July 18
9 a.m. — 4-H Auction
9 a.m. — Static projects released
9-11 a.m. — Open class projects released
