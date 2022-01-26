Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Brad A. Close, 47, of the 5500 block of C.R. 39, Auburn, was arrested at 4:01 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Curtis E. Coker III, 20, of the 200 block of Water Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 3:48 a.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on a charge of domestic battery-knowing presence of child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Coker was held on $2,500 bond.
Jennifer S. Hagenbuch, 46, of the 500 block of East Wayne Street, Kendallville, was booked at 3:26 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Timothy W. Hicks, 43, of the 200 block of Aspen Drive, Kendallville, was book at 4:59 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Ronald L. Jones, 54, of the 9500 block of North C.R. 300W, Wawaka, was booked at 2:01 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to court orders on two Level 6 felony charges. No further charging information provided.
John M. Kay, 34, of the 2600 block of East C.R. 700S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 4:16 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging a Level 4 fleony. No further charging information provided. Kay was held without bond.
