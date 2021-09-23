LIGONIER ― Since Noble County has listed its number of properties back on the tax sale list, one property in Ligonier is right back on it.
Located on 911 Gerber Street, the property owned by Roger Beiler is back on the tax sale list with $17,851.05 owed in back taxes this year.
It's listed as a light-industrial building located on 5.2 acres of land. It is still unknown whether the building is still in operation or what business is located in it.
The property was listed for a tax sale in 2018 and was not able to be sold then.
Beiler is listed as a resident of the city. He's owned the property since 2009 and payments have been made by a person named Romero Reyes.
In recent years, the total amount owed for the property was $24,837.39 in back taxes for 2019. A payment of $20,527.99 from Reyes was made for the property that same year before the tax sale occurred.
According to the Noble County Auditor's Office, no payments were made for the property last year by neither Beiler or Reyes.
The county auditor has not heard from Beiler at any point regarding the property taxes owed.
The tax sale for this year is scheduled for Oct. 19 at the Noble County South Office Complex. A total of $13,541.55 will have to be paid before the tax sale date in order to prevent the sale from happening.
