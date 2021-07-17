KENDALLVILLE — Luke Wechter, with his three Round Robin Showmanship wins, is one of Remi Earnhart’s idols.
At this rate, she just might pass him.
Earnhart, of Churubusco, captured her second consecutive Round Robin title Friday night at the Noble County Fair. Earnhart also won in 2020.
“It’s a lot of hard work,” Earnhart said. “That was my goal — we pushed through.”
At 15, Earnhart will have four more years to tie Wechter’s mark of three Round Robin titles. Wechter won his in 2011, 2014 and 2015.
“He’s a big role model,” Earnhart said of Wechter. “He’s one of my biggest idols.”
Earnhart was one of eight competitors who won their particular species showmanship award to qualify for Friday’s premier fair competition.
Participants in this year’s round robin, and the show they represented, were Karly Kirkpatrick (beef), Faith Resler (dairy goat), McKenna Sobasky (swine), Adara Bell (sheep), Makenzie Resler (dairy), Lexie LaLone (horse and pony) and Jakob Eminger (meat goat).
Earnhart won the showmanship title in the dairy steer competition.
Each individual species winner sat out that portion of the competition Friday night.
And even though Earnhart was a large animal showmanship winner, things started rough for her in the large animal barn.
Her horse and pony showing seemed to go well, but her dairy and beef animals were incredibly uncooperative. After those two portions of the competition, her hopes for a repeat title seemed slim.
“I didn’t think I’d make it,” she said.
But Earnhart is as unflappable as she is young. Even while her animals misbehaved, she kept her cool.
The secret?
“It’s just to stay calm and remember the showman that you are,” she said.
Things turned around for her — at least in the temperament of the animals she was given to show — in the two goat competitions and the sheep and swine portions. Her dairy goat didn’t behave, but again, she stayed calm and impressed the judges enough to win the overall title.
Other highlights from Friday’s competition included the induction of two families into the Noble County Livestock Hall of Fame. Those families were the Harold and Joan Troyer family from Green Township and the Duane and Betsy Stohlman family of Jefferson Township.
The Brumbaugh family presented the Teegan Brumbaugh Scholarship Friday to Brooklyn Konger.
