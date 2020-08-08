AUBURN — Police have arrested a man who was shot by an Auburn Police officer after allegedly brandishing a weapon during a traffic stop last month.
Trevor Storey, 41, of the 1300 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was incarcerated Friday at 3:49 p.m. at the DeKalb County Jail in Auburn, said jail records released Saturday.
The Indiana State Police arrested Storey on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charging him with intimidation, a Level 6 felony, and a habitual offender enhancement.
He was being held at the jail without eligibility for release on bail.
On July 23 in south Auburn, Storey was wounded by an officer’s gunshot and transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne for treatment, police said.
During a traffic stop, a male driver hopped off a motorcycle and pointed a handgun at an Auburn Police officer, and the officer fired at least one round from his duty weapon, Indiana State Police Sgt. Brian Walker said on the day of the shooting.
No other details were available on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.