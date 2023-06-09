Friday, June 9
• 5-8 p.m., Old Jail Museum open for tours at the intersection of Oak and West Main streets
• 5-10 p.m., carnival and amusements on the square. Wristbands cost $17.
• 7 p.m., live music by Whoa, Man, sponsored by Mobex Global and House of Spirits, Kendallville
Saturday, June 10
• 8 a.m., 13th annual Dave Knopp Memorial 5K Run/Walk. Register at the Central Noble Junior High parking lot.
• 10 a.m., Lions Club Chicken Barbecue (carry-out), across from the Post Office
• noon to 4:30 p.m., Carnival Kids Day, wristbands $15 for ages 12-and-under (until parade)
• 1:30-8 p.m., Old Jail Museum open for tours at the intersection of Oak and West Main streets (closed during the parade)
• 2:30-3:30 p.m., KC Dance, featuring the Inclognito Cloggers, at the Entertainment Stage
• 4 p.m., Chain O’ Lakes Festival Parade
• 5-10 p.m., carnivala nd amusements
• 7 p.m., live music from 28 Days, sponsored by Parker & Sons Asphalt Materials Inc., and Ebey Sales & Service.
