KENDALLVILLE — With more than a decade of experience as a patrolman, Doug Davis is poised to become Kendallville's next police detective.
Police Chief Lance Waters announced the selection of his new detective at Tuesday's Board of Works and Public Safety meeting.
Kendallville has been without a second detective since Waters, formerly the department's senior detective, became chief back in May. Davis will join Angela Handshoe on the investigations team.
Davis has been with Kendallville for 16 years, two as a dispatcher and fourteen as a patrolman.
He was named Kendallville's police officer of the year for 2019 after he was the impetus for busting three Fort Wayne people who had robbed Subway and Little Caesars on back-to-back nights that summer. Davis was also involved in a shooting at the end of 2019, during which he neutralized a suspect who had pulled a gun during a call about a domestic disturbance.
Davis was interviewed by a panel Waters, Mayor Suzanne Handshoe, Kendallville City Council President Jim Dazey, Noble County Prosecutor Jim Mowery and KPD Sgt. Justin Beall and was the top candidate in the search.
"The board believes Officer Davis is an excellent officer for our department who has a desire to work investigations," Waters wrote in his request to the board of works.
Davis may stay on the road a little bit longer as Kendallville is running a little short-handed recently due to some leave and some new officers at the police academy, but Waters expected to his new detective to be on the job within a month.
"My hope as it says in here is he will become active in that position and take over in that position by the end of this month," Waters said. "At the absolute latest it would be when the guys graduate the academy the first part of April."
The board of works approved the promotion for Davis, which also include a small bump in pay but also a bump in work hours per year.
In other business Tuesday, the board of works also opted to up its internal policy on purchases that department heads can make without board approval.
Currently, departments must file a request with the board of works if they want to make a purchase over $2,000 out of their budget, but Water Department Superintendent Scott Mosley asked whether the board would be willing to consider reviewing and upping that amount.
The purchase threshold was changed six years ago when the board went from a $1,000 spending limit without approval to $2,000.
Mosley said the increasing cost of parts and equipment has caused departments to more frequently have to wait for a board meeting, even for equipment and parts that are fairly mundane. That can cause delay in getting items the city needs, Mosley said.
He got support from Wastewater Supeintendent Mark Schultz and Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley who both agreed that the cost of doing business has gone up, especially when they need to make purchases for big equipment.
"We have big trucks that take big parts that take big money," McKinley said.
State law requires public agencies to solicit at least three quotes for purchases over $50,000 but less than $150,000, while purchases over that amount must be put out to a formal bidding process.
Under $50,000, local governments can make purchases without competitively pricing, although public agencies can and many due set their own internal bars in order to have more control over who is purchasing items and at what cost.
Many local governments will solicit multiple quotes even on less expensive projects in order to create competition and attempt to get the best price.
City engineer Scott Derby expressed some hesitation about going directly from $2,000 to $4,000, but board of works members were more open to doubling the purchase limit.
"I think $4,000 would be satisfactory," Handshoe said. "If I can't trust the department heads that are sitting there then I shouldn't have appointed them."
Upping the purchasing limit doesn't remove all checks and balances from the process. The clerk-treasurer's officer still reviews purchases and the Kendallville City Council reviews claims and can question and review individual claims, if needed, before approving payment.
The board of works approved changing the limit and will draft and formally adopt a resolution increasing that cap at the next meeting on March 23.
