KENDALLVILLE — Take a look at the proposed Kendallville City Council maps following the 2020 Census and you'll see the same thing you've seen since 2012.
It's redistricting time, but Kendallville won't need to make any significant changes to keep mostly-equal districts.
The city will, however, fix one error that existed over the last decade, brought to the forefront during the last municipal election in 2019.
At Tuesday's Kendallville City Council, members reviewed and discussed district maps for the next decade, finding no need to change the layout.
Currently the city has four districts and one at-large councilman — Regan Ford — who represents all of the city.
Jim Dazey's District 1, representing the northeast of the city and roughly bounded by the railroad tracks, Wayne Street, Main Street, Riley Road and U.S. 6, currently represents 2,664 people.
In Shari Targarrt's District 2, roughly bounded by Main Street, Drake Road, Riley Road and the areas on the city's northwest and west, represents 2,759 people.
Amy Ballard's District 3, bounded by Iddings Street, Main Street, Wayne Street the railroad tracks and the east side of Bixler Lake, hold 2,479 population.
And Corey Boese's District 4 — everything south of Drake Road and Iddings Street, holds 2,369 residents.
Kendallville updated to this layout in 2012 after having not done a redistricting following the 2000 Census.
Although the districts won't change in layout, the redistricting process will clean up one clerical error that's existed in the maps and wasn't noticed until the 2019 elections.
In fall 2019, District 3 had a contested race between Republican incumbent Amy Ballard and Democrat challenger Sachiko Janek.
What voters discovered when receiving early mail-in absentee ballots is that Precinct 20 — the area roughly between Main and Riley streets — was recorded as part of District 2, represented by then-Councilman Steve Clouse.
According to the maps, Districts 2 and 3 were supposed to be split by Main Street, but the eastern edge of District 2 actually extended all the way to Riley Street, covering numerous additional residential blocks east of Main.
“No one noticed it in 2015 and it was never brought to my attention. It was brought to my attention in late May or early June (this year),” then-Noble County Clerk Shelley Mawhorter said in October 2019. “The primary was over and any actual changes have to be made prior to January, so no way to make a correction of any kind now.”
But now, Kendallville will fix that line and have Main Street as the official splits between those districts.
Since Kendallville has topped 10,000 residents, the city is actually eligible to add additional council seats and take its board size from five to seven.
Handshoe said she discussed with council members and decided it wasn't in the city's interest to increase the size of its council at this time.
"I said I just don't think that would be wise at this point," Handshoe said.
Now, if the city were to add a few thousand residents between now and the 2030 Census, it might make sense for the city to increase representation at that time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.