ALBION — As members of the community, local electric cooperatives are coming together to warn residents about a recent increase in automated scam calls.
In the continuing evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems scammers are trying to take advantage of those most in need by falsely promising financial assistance. LaGrange County REMC and Noble REMC want to make sure that doesn’t happen.
Recently, local residents have begun receiving automated calls from a “third party,” claiming that there was an overcharge on an electric or gas account and the person is due a refund check. The homeowner is then asked to put in personal information to receive their cash back. In reality, the personal information is used for the scammer’s benefit in accessing the resident’s accounts.
Please know that the REMC will never call and ask for your account or payment information. If you ever fear that a phone call, letter or email is a scam, please call your utility provider – whether it’s the REMC or otherwise – before acting on any requests.
Some of these calls have been shown to target the same household multiple times. LaGrange County REMC and Noble REMC ask that homeowners stay aware and vigilant with each one.
These are unprecedented times, and local electric cooperatives are working hard to keep the community and its residents safe.
