LIGONIER — It wasn’t a matter of if.
It was a question of who.
Ligonier Police Department School Resource Officers Chris Shearer and Grant Moser both responded to the report of a child injured on the playground of West Noble Middle School on Monday, April 19.
With emergency officials unable to immediately reach the boy’s parents, Shearer jumped into the ambulance so a young injured sixth-grader would not have to go to Goshen Hospital alone.
“It’s personal,” Shearer said of his job. “You’re there to mentor them and counsel them. It’s a lot like they’re one of your own. I wouldn’t want my child to go alone.”
Gonzalo Castaneda, 12, a sixth-grader, was the injured boy.
“We were playing football,” Gonzalo said late last week. “We just bumped into each other.”
The force of the blow knocked Gonzalo unconscious.
“I remember waking up and the nurse was there,” he said.
The other boy wasn’t injured.
By the time the school resource officers arrived, the school nurse was treating Gonzalo.
“He was not responsive,” Shearer said. “He wasn’t coherent. It was like he was knocked out.”
Emergency responders, including an EMS, were notified.
When the EMS arrived, school officials had still been unable to locate Gonzalo’s parents, Jose and Elia.
“We already made the choice, we were going to go,” Shearer said.
“That’s just what we do,” Moser said. “We both looked at each other and said, ‘Which one is going?’”
“They’re kind of our kids,” Shearer said. “He needs somebody with him.”
Gonzalo said it was comforting to know that the police officers cared enough about him to jump into an ambulance.
“It means a lot,” Gonzalo said.
It meant even more to Jose Castaneda. When he was finally contacted, he was told his son Gonzalo was being taken to the hospital by EMS.
“That’s all they told us,” Jose said. “I freaked out.”
Jose said it provided great comfort to later learn that Gonzalo had not been alone on that long ambulance ride.
“Of course it was,” Jose said. “He had good company.
“I have no words. I can’t say thank you enough.”
The feel good story doesn’t end there.
Moser followed the ambulance to the hospital so Shearer would have a ride back to Ligonier.
After being reassured the boy was going to be fine and after his family had arrived, Shearer and Moser stopped at a Goshen restaurant for lunch.
Which is how Ligonier Police Chief Bryan Shearer became aware of what had transpired. He was contacted by a citizen from out of the area.
Elkhart’s Mike Stump was sitting in the booth next to the two Ligonier police officers. A pair of grandparents walked by Stump’s table with a young boy of 6 or 7.
When they passed the table where the officers were eating, Shearer and Moser took the time to not only acknowledge the boy but to start a friendly conversation with him.
“They stopped and engaged him in conversation,” Stump said. “It just made this kid’s day. It made a profound, positive impact.”
One of the officers put a sticker in the shape of a police badge on the boy’s chest.
Stump thought enough of the incident to reach out to Chief Bryan Shearer.
“It’s awesome,” Bryan Shearer said. “If things like this happen, we have to let people know. These are the things that matter. That kid will remember that the rest of his life.”
Shearer knows his officers weren’t just representing the Ligonier Police Department, but every man and woman who wears a badge.
“That was for everybody,” Bryan Shearer said.
And it made a lasting impact on not only the boy, but Stump as well.
“We need more of that (positive) interaction,” Stump said. “I was very impressed with the way they conducted themselves.
“We never hear about these positive things.
