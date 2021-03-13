LAGRANGE — Jim Young, a LaGrange County native and area businessman, was elected by the Republican Party Thursday night to take over the open seat on the LaGrange County Council.
That seat opened when former county council president, Peter Cook was elected at a Republican Party caucus last month to fill the open seat on the LaGrange County Board of Commissioners.
Young was one of five people vying for the open seat. Those candidates included LaGrange businessman Joe Billman, former Lakeland School Board member Carey McKibben, former LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Tyler Randol, and retired LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department employee Kim McKibben.
The caucus was held in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the LaGrange County Office building, across the street from the LaGrange County Courthouse. Six out of the seven eligible precinct committee people voted Thursday. Young won the seat on the first ballot.
Young said he’s always had an interest in his community, but a recent change in his employment meant that he finally had the time to devote to an elected office.
A graduate of Prairie Heights High School, Young holds an associate’s degree from Purdue University in economics. He’s served on various boards, including the LaGrange County Soil and Water Conservation Board, the LaGrange County Extension Board, and Ag Financial LLC. Young is the CFO and HR manager for the S.E.E. Terminal, a farm services company that operates a newly constructed railroad terminal near South Milford that provides local farmers with bulk fertilizers.
Young is a member of the Young family that has operated a family farm in the Wolcottville/South Milford community for more than 100 years.
LaGrange County Commissioner Peter Cook introduced Young. Young told the audience at that caucus he’s concerned about the financial effects the coronavirus will have on local governments in the coming years.
“The effects that COVID has had in this county, in this state, and the world, the financial and fiscal responsibilities about to be given to use over the next three or four years is critical,” he said. “And I feel that I can help with that. I feel that I can use my knowledge over the past 30 years of working in finance to not only look ahead to see where we need to cut budgets but also where we don’t need to cut budgets.”
